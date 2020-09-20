OUR POSITION: Florida Amendment 2, $15 Minimum Wage Initiative could have a negative impact on the state’s economy even though many low-wage workers are pleading for help.
We can’t imagine anyone making less than $15 an hour won’t vote Nov. 3 for Amendment 2.
If a 60% majority of those voting approve the amendment, the state’s minimum wage of $8.46 an hour will increase by $1 a year until reaching $15 an hour in 2026.
There are plenty of people pulling for this amendment to pass. But, at the same time, business owners are screaming that it will have a negative impact and will not be the cure-all for poverty its sponsors hope for.
It’s difficult not to feel empathy for so many Florida workers who are dealing with high rents and a lack of benefits while trying to make ends meet. But employers — especially those in the restaurant business — make a good case for this amendment being a bad idea.
The Sun organized a roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 recently. Several restaurant owners, the director of a local nonprofit, a single mother and others participated.
The main theme, echoed by each of the restaurant owners, was that many of their employees make more than $15 an hour now — especially those who count tips as part of their salary. And, they said, the added overhead could threaten to put them out of business or, at the very least, force them to lay off employees.
A Sun-Sentinel op-ed piece backed up their concerns. It said Amendment 2 could cost the state as many as 158,000 jobs. It charged that many entry level employees — think high school kids or school drop-outs — would not get the $15-and-hour jobs
“It will definitely cost jobs,” said Dan “Rocket” Atamanchuk, co-owner of Lock ‘N Key Restaurant and SandBar Tiki & Grille in Englewood.
Atamanchuk, who has 250 or so employees at his two beachfront restaurants, said the extra pay could cost him $1 million a year.
Bruce Laishley, a partner in Smugglers Enterprises which owns Laishley Crab House, Harpoon Harry’s and the Captain’s Table in Punta Gorda, said he also is looking at a large increase in payroll.
“If you raise your entry level employees to $15 an hour, your line cooks (and other established employees) that only make $16 an hour are going to be insulted and they are going to want $20 (and so on),” Laishley said.
Meanwhile, BriAnne Schultz, a single mom, said she struggles to make ends meet for her and her two children on a salary of less than $10 an hour. She noted that $700 or more a month for rent eats up much of her pay and she’s often had to rely on Medicaid and food stamps to survive.
Her story is not unusual. High Florida rents and lack of affordable child care are among the issues that keep young families and single parents up to their necks in debt.
It will be interesting if Amendment 2 passes to see what kind of adjustments small business owners and restaurant owners will be forced to make. Some are talking about a surcharge on restaurant bills — a move they say will hurt servers if clients see that as a tip.
We don’t believe voters should ever have been put in a position to approve or vote against Amendment 2.
Historically, the Sun does not believe the Florida Constitution should be weighed down with amendments seeking to fix problems our Legislature refuses to deal with.
Lawmakers have the responsibility to look out for Florida’s workers and businesses. It is their duty to take care of the problems the sponsors of Amendment 2 would fix.
We will make no recommendation for or against the Amendment.
