OUR POSITION: Just what is best procedure for challenging books in school libraries?
Book bans have made the news in Florida and elsewhere in our nation.
For the first time in years, what books our students are able to access has become a hot topic that is all too politicized for our liking.
This past school year, one book challenge wrapped up and there have been two challenges we know of to school books — both were in Sarasota County.
The first challenge came from a parent last year and involved a nonfiction book named “Stamped,” a young-reader version of a book on racism. School Board members voted to “flag” the book, meaning middle-schoolers can’t check it out without parent permission.
A few days after that board meeting, Cullen “C.J.” Morgan, president of the Young Republicans of Sarasota, filed challenges to two novels, both on the same day, according to documents obtained by The Daily Sun.
Of the two books, “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, has gone through a review process by a school-level panel. “Looking For Alaska” by John Green is up for a review.
Morgan, who is not a parent, said he had not read the books, but had read excerpts. They have both been challenged in districts in several other states. A member of the Young Republicans who is a student at Riverview High School had spotted the books at that school’s library.
The other move on books was made by Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, on behalf of a parent, she said. Ziegler didn’t just challenge the book, she ordered it removed from the library before there was any review.
Copies of the book, “Choke” by Chuck Palahniuk, which was not intended for young readers, were on the shelves of two high school libraries, and only one copy had ever been checked out, only once. District officials decided to pull it based on those factors.
The outcry over books containing unsuitable material has not materialized past the Sarasota County School Board meetings or in Charlotte County or DeSoto County schools at all.
So, is it politics or true concern for the students that is driving the book ban controversy?
We do agree, some passages from books we have seen include excerpts that could easily be deemed inappropriate for students in grade school, and in some instances middle school.
New laws passed by the Florida Legislature this past session expanded the possibilities of books being banned. The “anti-WOKE” laws seek to regulate what kind of content is allowed in textbooks and instructional materials.
The new laws mean that school librarians needed training in new processes, and to evaluate their catalogs to make sure all books comply with state law. Teachers who have books in their classrooms must also log each title, make sure they books are allowed, and have a list for parents to see.
Sarasota County Schools is considering a new computer program to help manage library and textbook lists.
The new software program could be the answer to simplify the oversight of books. The aim would be to give parents the ability to see what books are available in school libraries and what kind of reading can be found in classroom libraries.
According to a story in The Daily Sun story by Chris Porter, Insignia Library Management, could send out notifications (through email or other messaging) to parents who want to know what their children are checking out, said Rob Manoogian, the district’s manager of Instructional Materials and Library Services.
School Board member Tom Edwards brought up an idea at the last Sarasota County meeting: Why not let parents sign an “opt-in” form at the beginning of the year if they wish, allowing their children to check out any book they want? Couldn’t that be a parent’s right?
Whatever course the School Board decides upon, we expect the decision-making process on banning any books to be fair and objective.
A system that allows a School Board member to arbitrarily snatch a book from the shelf, or that is not friendly to parents who have questions, is not acceptable.
