OUR POSITION: As we celebrate Black History Month we consider what it should mean to all people and what we can learn from it.
Maybe Black History Month in 2021 should not be any different than it has been for the past 45 years, when it grew from Negro History Week — an idea proposed by historian Carter G. Woodson. Since then, the month of February has been recognized as a time to recognize the achievements of Black people in our nation and their special place in history.
There is indeed plenty to celebrate and recognize as Black people have been at the forefront of great achievements in our nation and have protected and served our nation in every war since and including the Civil War. We have our own war heroes from right here in Punta Gorda, such as Tuskegee Airman Charles Bailey.
Some prominent landmarks in Black History include:
• The NAACP marked its 110th anniversary on Feb. 12, 2019. Spurred by growing racial violence, and particularly by 1908 race riots in Springfield, Illinois, a group of African American leaders formed a new permanent civil rights organization, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The date Feb. 12, 1909, was chosen because it was the centennial anniversary of the birth of Abraham Lincoln.
• Jack Johnson became the first African American man to hold the World Heavyweight Champion boxing title in 1908. He held onto the belt until 1915.
• John Mercer Langston was the first Black man to become a lawyer when he passed the bar in Ohio in 1854.
• While Rosa Parks is credited with helping to spark the civil rights movement when she refused to give up her public bus seat to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955 — inspiring the Montgomery Bus Boycott — the lesser-known Claudette Colvin was arrested nine months prior for not giving up her bus seat to white passengers.
• Thurgood Marshall was the first African American ever appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. He was appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson and served on the court from 1967 to 1991.
• George Washington Carver developed 300 derivative products from peanuts among them cheese, milk, coffee, flour, ink, dyes, plastics, wood stains, soap, linoleum, medicinal oils and cosmetics.
• Hiram Rhodes Revels was the first African American ever elected to the U.S. Senate. He represented the state of Mississippi from February 1870 to March 1871.
• Shirley Chisholm was the first African American woman elected to the House of Representatives. She was elected in 1968 and represented the state of New York. She was also the first African American to seek a major party’s presidential nomination.
• Madam C.J. Walker was born on a cotton plantation in Louisiana and became the first Black woman millionaire after inventing a line of African American hair care products.
We could go on and on for there are hundreds of stories of ground-breaking Black Americans that sometimes get lost in the rhetoric of social justice, Black Power and debates on discrimination that are a stain on America even to this day. More than 160 years after Abraham Lincoln abolished slavery we still dealing with the idea of white supremacy in our country.
Less than a year ago we saw George Floyd gunned down, Breonna Taylor killed in her own home and the incidents of violence against Black people is well documented. We can debate the justifications but what we can’t debate is that America is still a nation that has deep divisions even though a majority of us — we trust — are well-meaning, accepting and follow the call from the Bible to treat our fellow man with respect, forgiveness and love.
CNN opinion writer Roxanne Jones noted this quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. just before his assassination in 1968.
“It’s amazing how loyal the Negro has remained to this nation.”
When you look at history, those words ring true. Yet we believe today there will always be a shared hope between all Americans that this country will thrive through unity and a common goal to make it the greatest nation on earth and one with opportunity for all, fairness in our meting out justice and a blind eye to color and race.
We hope all will explore the contributions of Black Americans and use Black History Month to understand how we’ve grown as a nation together — embracing the same dream.
