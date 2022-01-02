OUR POSITION: The editorial board of The Daily Sun is optimistic 2022 will be a better year for most everyone.
At first glance, it may appear 2022 will be more of the same. COVID is still with us. The acrimonious rhetoric over politics has not quieted down — and it may ramp up even louder as the November elections near. Businesses are still struggling to find workers.
Yet, there are a handful of issues we are especially hopeful we can make progress on in 2022.
The first is affordable housing. This is a problem that has plagued Florida in general for years and there are no easy solutions.
We hope with a strong economy and almost a billion dollars to spend, lawmakers in Tallahassee will keep their hands out of the Sadowski Fund cookie jar this year. That fund hands out money for affordable housing projects to communities all over the state.
We’re also hopeful some entreaties to developers on building more affordable complexes in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Sarasota and Arcadia will prove fruitful.
Another wish for 2022 is that somehow, someway we can all agree to disagree but realize all people in America should have the same goal and that is living in a strong, free country where our opinions are valued and we all have the right to vote to change things we don’t like. But nasty language and violence will never solve the problems facing our nation, or our state.
COVID is a problem that just seems to not go away. And, while we realize some people have valid reasons to not want to be vaccinated, wouldn’t it be wonderful if everyone without religious or physical challenges to vaccinations, would get the shot? The evidence that vaccinations can keep people out of hospitals and alive is strong even if there are some reports of vaccinated people being infected with the new variants.
It is just the responsible thing to do to prevent the spread of the virus, protect those around us and to ease the stress and workload on our health providers.
There are a number of other things we are optimistic will come to fruition in 2022. Here are some of them:
• The end of the Olean Boulevard road project and a clear path to hospitals and their emergency rooms in Port Charlotte.
• Completion of the boardwalk along the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor that will connect to the Sunseeker Resort.
• Progress of any kind on the widening of River Road.
• A final decision, with the help of voters, on single member districts for the Sarasota County Commission.
• More commercial properties opening up on Babcock Ranch, which could solidify this amazing project as a place where you never have to leave to buy anything.
• Record spring training crowds for both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Atlanta Braves.
• The start of construction on schools in Wellen Park.
• A November election free of charges of fraud.
• The return of the “GO” section in The Daily Sun.
• The completion of renovations to Dearborn Street in Englewood. It will be great to attend events at the new band shell and to be able to visit the merchants without detours.
• Settlement of the “divorce” issue between Wellen Park residents and the city of North Port. Let’s just have a vote and agree to accept the results.
• Record crowds for the spring and fall Arcadia rodeos and some out-of-the-box thinking on how to utilize that fancy show place more often.
Most of all, we wish everyone a happy new year with confidence our slice of paradise will continue to thrive.
