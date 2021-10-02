OUR POSITION: The story of Gabby Petito has taught us a lot of lessons while shining a light on a community that cares and a North Port Police Department that is up to the challenge of meting out justice.
Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death will be on our minds for a long time. But as the focus turns to the search for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, there are some things we’ve learned the past couple of weeks about people, police and ourselves that are worth some reflection.
First has been the outpouring of support, grief and love from the community. From the makeshift memorial at the North Port City Circle to the crowd that showed up at a memorial scheduled to remember the 22-year-old North Port resident whose life ended on a trip across the country with Laundrie. Gabby’s body was found in a national park in Wyoming Sept. 19 and two days later her death was ruled a homicide.
Gabby’s family, who lives in New York state, expressed their admiration and appreciation for the people who showed love for their daughter during their own memorial service and news conference in Bohemia, New York, on Tuesday. It was help from the public, through tips on social media, that helped find Gabby’s body.
The long search for Gabby — and now Laundrie — has put the spotlight on our law enforcement community as well. The cooperation between various agencies in Florida and in Utah and Wyoming has been exactly what you might expect if you saw it on a television show. Officers from several agencies combed the swamps and forests in T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve through the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County for days looking for Laundrie, who has been charged with fraud and is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance.
Some comments on social media were misplaced when they criticized law enforcement for searching the state parks, theorizing instead that Laundrie may be long gone. Those types of opinions are ridiculous and show a lack of understanding law enforcement’s training and responsibility. After hearing Laundrie might be in the parks, it would have been irresponsible not to search. If a hiker or fisherman or hunter finds his body months from now in that remote location the criticism would be quick and heavy.
And anyone who would criticize the North Port police just has no idea of the work they put in. They were on top of, and often ahead of, developments but because of the ongoing investigation could not reveal their actions and their focus.
Gabby’s father, Joe Petito, even pointed out the role of the media in the investigation and thanked them for their work.
But he made a point, that others have raised, as the search for Gabby dominated headlines and news shows nationwide for a week. That is that everyone who goes missing is important and deserves attention.
And he’s right.
“I don’t want to dismiss the ridiculously hard work that law enforcement has done, but social media has helped and should be continued. It should be done for everyone,” he said at the news conference earlier this week.
Every missing person isn’t always “missing.” Police often end up searching for runaways who, when found, will only run away again.
But there are hundreds of people, adults and kids, who go missing every year. What if the search for them reached the heights of scrutiny and media attention that Gabby Petito was afforded?
It’s just another question, and another lesson, Gabby Petito’s death has brought to the surface.
