When Sir Isaac Newton posited that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction, he was grossly underestimating the reaction an action can cause.
And the public relations angle of taking an action almost certainly never entered his mind.
Take, for example, the recent decision by the developer of West Villages to rename it. Beginning today it will be known as “Wellen Park,” though there will still be a section with the old name.
The developer said the change had long been under consideration, but it caught most residents by surprise.
It was “strategically developed and vetted with a wide group of stakeholders,” according to a statement from the firm handling the PR, that apparently didn’t include plain, old property owners, many of whom weren’t happy about the new name.
The developer said the reactions it has received have been “overwhelmingly positive.” Opinions were the opposite among people who contacted us.
Lisa Thompson, who with her husband owns two businesses with “West Villages” in the name, called the new name a “betrayal.”
“We’ve never read a word about West Villages being part of some bigger plan,” she said. “West Villages was the master plan.”
To be clear, the developer has the authority to call its community almost anything it wants. And the reason for the change — that “West Villages” can’t be trademarked but Wellen Park can — makes sense. Businesses are all about their branding.
We can’t help but feel, though, that the powers that be forgot there are two parts to any action: What you do and the way you do it.
The name “Wellen Park” seemed to residents to have come from out of the blue, with no obvious connection to West Villages or any of the property’s prior names. It likely would have been a much easier sell if the developer had done a bit more outreach.
Instead, it seems to have underestimated the degree to which residents had become attached to the name “West Villages.”
“There has been a whole lot of blood, sweat and tears put into building this community’s identity and it has literally been pulled out from underneath us, from my perspective,” Thompson said.
That’s understandable. The communities struggled with their identity from the outset because they had a Venice address even though they were far from the city proper. They still do today despite being annexed into North Port.
The West Villages name united them to some degree, at least to the extent that changing it without at least consulting them prior to doing it would be likely to generate some blowback and hard feelings.
Of course, there’s also that risk in asking for their opinion and then ignoring it. A business is not a democracy and the new name was never going to be put up for a vote.
On the whole, though, it seems to us that a few community forums would have smoothed the transition, compared to the way it happened.
The development of West Villages — um, Wellen Park — is nothing if not dynamic. Maybe this will be a lesson learned for the next big change. Because there almost certainly will be one.
