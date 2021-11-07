OUR POSITION: It’s time to look to the future and what the Cultural Center of Charlotte County can be.
If the leadership of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County closes its doors tomorrow as has been threatened, we can’t look at it as the end of something good. It can and should be the start of something great.
There have been few events in Charlotte County the past couple of years that have stirred as much public reaction and finger-pointing as the Cultural Center’s executive director, and board of directors, announcing they are closing down because they cannot afford to operate the center. To imagine that, after 61 years, the public will no longer have access to all the programs and opportunities the facility has offered is hard to swallow.
Just to summarize what has happened, the pandemic has cost the Cultural Center hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past year or two, according to its board. After closing down for a brief period in 2020 when the COVID-19 virus was shutting down many businesses, the center received two government loans, totaling about $100,000, enabling it to stay open, albeit with a reduced staff and fewer programs. An attempt to raise money through a GoFundMe account failed to come up with any significant revenue.
Oct. 1, the Cultural Center’s board, led by Executive Director Stephen Carter, met with Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores to plead its case. Then, about three weeks later, the center informed the County Commission it needed $300,000 to stay open or it would close Nov. 8.
Since that happened people have criticized county commissioners for not coming up with the money. We suggested they might use excess penny sales tax money, but that was shot down because that money can only be used for capital projects. The county also has funds from the federal stimulus money, but commissioners say they have no guidelines to allow them to use any of that to salvage the Cultural Center.
Commissioners are not to blame here, although we believe they could have shown a little more empathy for the situation — even though it is not their responsibility to bail out every nonprofit that needs help. In their defense, they were surely as taken aback as we were to learn on such short notice the Cultural Center would close without a $300,000 handout. That kind of squeeze on commissioners was akin to extortion. No county, city or state government entity works on that kind of schedule — to come up with more than a quarter million dollars in days. It just wasn’t going to happen, and we’re surprised the Cultural Center board thought different.
Perhaps, however, they realized the futility of their request. Maybe they had already given up.
Regardless of the blame, there is a wonderful opportunity to move forward and make the Cultural Center thrive again. It might actually be repurposed into something even better with the right leadership.
There are whispers that several community organizations are already preparing a pitch to commissioners to reopen the center — a meeting Monday between the county, Cultural Center people and other parties could set the stage for something to happen. There are people involved in the culinary business that have ideas for the center’s kitchen and banquet facilities.
The Cultural Center is a gold nugget that has already been discovered but not cashed in. While previous boards and directors have been successful bringing in entertainment and organizing activities, the possibilities of expanding the use of the center are almost boundless.
And, some of the complaints from visitors who liked to play cards and dance, for example, can be revisited and solutions found for their disappointment in how some programs were handled.
There will be numerous hurdles to clear and developing a plan as to who would take responsibility for the overall operation and how the finances would be handled present challenges for the county, which owns the property.
But with willing partners, we see a bright future for the Cultural Center. Let’s be patient while the pieces fall into place.
