OUR POSITION: With yet another developer scuttling a proposal to bring more commerce to downtown Punta Gorda maybe it’s time for opponents of the latest deal to step up and formulate a plan.
The latest proposal to develop the vacant 5.61 acres in the center of downtown Punta Gorda bit the dust Wednesday.
Geis Real Estate had proposed using the property to build 400 housing units with parking, some green space and commercial businesses. It was a plan that quickly drew criticism from a vocal and expressive group of Punta Gorda residents. They showed up in force at a Planning Commission meeting and displayed their anger that anyone would approve this latest in a long list of ideas presented in the nearly 20 years the property has been vacant.
There were indeed some concerns about the plan. Putting 400 residential units in the middle of downtown Punta Gorda seemed like a traffic nightmare just waiting to happen.
Too many critics, however, continue to ignore the tax problems the city is facing with a huge chunk of the city’s taxable property being residential. Whoever said that forcing homeowners to carry the burden of funding the city budget is okay is being selfish and obviously in better financial shape than the hundreds of middle and low income residents.
Punta Gorda will not be able to maintain the quaint city everyone wants if it can’t fund the upkeep and improvements.
Hundreds of Punta Gorda residents signed a petition for the city to turn the Marketplace property into a park. Maybe one with an amphitheater.
That’s a great idea, but the city can’t afford it. To buy the property will require something in the neighborhood of $9 million. To develop it into the beautiful downtown area people envision will take a few more million.
Does the city really want to take that on and get into the real estate business. Remember when Charlotte County decided to become a Realtor for the Murdock Village property? How did that turn out?
We’re not sure what the answer will be, but we know that what residents say they want is not achievable without a benefactor stepping up with a wad of cash. Maybe there could be a foundation formed to buy and oversee the property? But how would that foundation be funded? Personal donations maybe.
Or how about a referendum to allow city residents to vote on a tax dedicated to buying the property and coming up with a plan everyone can agree to?
The saga of City Marketplace has exhausted us. People forget — or maybe they weren’t even here — that the property used to have a Beall’s store and a Publix. It was not the panacea that people are envisioning it to become.
We challenge the opponents of proposals presented City Council in the past to step up with their own ideas. Maybe someone who lives in Punta Gorda with a strong financial background or a history of developing properties can present a plan to City Council that can transform the property into something that produces some tax revenue but also provides locals with a place they can congregate and listen to music, stretch out on the grass or just enjoy being with other people outdoors in a safe, friendly environment.
Nothing has worked so far. Surely someone has a good plan — one that works financially for the city.
