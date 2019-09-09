OUR POSITION: If Charlotte County taxpayers vote to extend the penny sales tax in 2020 they will have had a say in how the money is spent.
It’s not often taxpayers get to tell a government entity how to spend their money.
Too often, details of spending are hammered out behind closed doors and then presented to the public with little time to react or mount opposition.
Charlotte County is looking to extend its penny sales tax in 2020 and, as in past years, it is making a great effort to hear from taxpayers how that money should be spent. This is nothing new for the county. Past success in passing the sales tax — every four years since 1994 — can be directly linked to transparency on how the money will be spent and the fact it gives taxpayers plenty of opportunity to voice their opinions.
Once again, Charlotte County has scheduled workshops to unveil a list of 30-or-so projects it believes are sales-tax worthy. That first workshop was Aug. 27 and those who attended learned about potential library renovations, improvements to two recreation centers, renovations to the Charlotte Sports Park and the possibility of a Charlotte County Cultural History Center.
Six more public meetings on sales tax projects are planned. They are: Sept. 17; Sept. 25; Oct. 9; Oct. 24; Nov. 6 and Jan. 8. All meeting are planned for Building B at the Charlotte County Administration building in Murdock — unless crowds dictate a need to change venues.
The county has broken down its list of potential projects into groups of four or so which will be discussed at each meeting. Right now the agenda includes:
• Sept. 17: The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center parking garage; the Port Charlotte Beach rec center and pool replacement; a regional bike and pedestrian trail and sidewalks and Lake Betty Park.
• Sept. 25: South County Annex replacement; Supervisor of Elections building; Family Services Center, phase 2 and renovation of the old Punta Gorda Library.
• Oct. 9: Maricabo Park; McGuire Park, phase 2; North Charlotte Regional Park, phase 2 and William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, phase 2.
• Oct. 24: Water quality septic-to-sewer project; Edgewater corridor widening, phases 3, 4, 5 and Harborview Road widening.
• Nov. 6: Airport rescue and firefighting training, phase 2; Fire station replacement (Nos. 3, 6 and 17) and an emergency vehicle warehouse.
• Jan. 8: Radio communications; hardened 911 building; District 2 and 4 Sheriff’s Office headquarters and training complex; Sheriff’s Office Administration Center.
Each session will offer the public opportunities to comment on the projects and make their own recommendations on what they believe would be better uses for the sale tax money — which amounted to $105 million through February this year in the current four-year window. Since 1994, the tax has brought in $430 million. While the public input will be minimal and controlled, it still offers a wonderful chance to be heard by the county staff and the commissioners we vote into office.
If you have opinions on how the county should spend sale tax money, this is your opportunity to speak up. We trust county officials will listen and take the public’s advice to heart. And, if that happens, this will be a wonderful example of “government of the people.”
