OUR POSITION: Alice White’s election to the North Port City Commission fills a vacant seat as the board prepares to tackle some difficult challenges.
Sarasota County’s loss is North Port’s gain.
That’s how we look at Alice White’s victory Tuesday in a special election to fill a vacant seat on the North Port City Commission. White, who lost a bid in November for a place on the Sarasota County Commission, brings a ton of knowledge about North Port and a real passion for the city to her new role. We believe she will make an excellent city commissioner.
White won easily with 60% of the vote to Joseph Garren’s 30.2% and Walt Grzesnikowski’s 9.8%. We thought all three candidates had North Port’s best interests in mind and all three stepped up in a clean election that focused in issues facing the city. We congratulate all of the candidates and thank them for running. Campaigning for any office is challenging and we appreciate anyone who makes the effort to do so.
Known to many in the city as “the Tree Lady,” White has been active for years protecting the city’s tree canopy and lobbying for various causes.
It won’t take long for White to hop into the political fire. The City Commission has a number of challenges on its plate that it must deal with this spring and summer. The first challenge will be to balance a budget that, like most cities and counties, has been wounded by the pandemic. Commissioners recently elected not to hike fees on several city services as a potential cure for a budget teetering on running in the red.
The city has already trimmed more than $4 million in spending as the 2020-21 budget was constructed. It was looking at alternative sources of funding and raising fees on water and sewer or electricity was an easy target. Commissioners voted against that idea however and now must take a close look at revenues and the budget to see if more tough decisions are needed.
Also looming is the fight with a group of Wellen Park homeowners who are trying to uncouple themselves from the city. The movement to take the housing development, formerly known as West Villages, out of North Port’s jurisdiction will likely come to a head soon. The city is slated to address the issue in April as it awaits a study on the pros and cons and costs of the potential deannexation.
The commissioners will also have to update the Unified Land Development Code in the coming months. And, possibly the most important decision, hire a city manager.
For sure there will be no easing into the position for White as she, and fellow commissioners, are faced with making some decisions in the next few months that will greatly impact the city’s future far down the road.
We’re confident White is up to the task. She knows the city well. She had great support from volunteers who worked to get her elected — the same people who have counted on her for advice and quite leadership behind the scenes for a long time.
We’re pleased to welcome White to the City Commission.
