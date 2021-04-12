OUR POSITION: A study on the financial fallout from a Wellen Park deannexation from North Port suggests the outcome could be detrimental to both sides.
We see no clear winner emerging in the dispute between a group of Wellen Park homeowners and the city of North Port.
The homeowners group, which may or may not represent a majority of residents in the almost 9,000-acre development, wants to deannex from the city. Its complaint — in simple terms — is that city taxes are too high and it doesn’t like the way North Port spends its money.
Developers don’t want to deannex from North Port. It would cause all kinds of problems for them and possibly require changes in long-term plans for buildout of the huge development. Courts, however, have so far ruled against lawsuits developers have sought to stop a potential deannexation. City Commission members have been pretty quiet on the topic, awaiting a report they commissioned from a Fort Lauderdale firm on the consequences of Wellen Park leaving the city.
A draft of that report was available Tuesday. Its findings are a mixed bag for both homeowners in Wellen Park and the city.
At first glance, it appears the city would take the biggest hit — losing about $16.3 million in revenue the first six years after a “divorce.” That would obviously require the city to rethink its budget and long-term plans. But it’s not anything smart planning and belt tightening could not overcome.
The report agrees Wellen Park homeowners could save some money on taxes — about $1,000 a year for a home valued at $248,000.
But all news is not good news for Wellen Park.
It would lose police and emergency services, which would cost money to replace — most likely through a municipal services taxing unit administered by Sarasota County. And North Port might have the ability to charge Wellen Park homeowners a reimbursement fee for money it has already spent over the past years to help develop the community.
All that could eat up the $1,000 on tax savings.
And there is more to this complicated process than just the money saved or lost. The study, according to The Daily Sun story by Craig Garrett, said building permits would be disrupted along with other services during any “divorce.” That would surely slow down development and cause headaches to builders and developers who are experiencing a boom in business right now. And then there’s the matter of impact fees. Who will collect them, who will set the cost and how will the revenue from those fees be spent.
North Port has the right, according to the study, to reject the deannexation request “so long as it specifically states its reasons.” Where things go from there, we’re not sure.
The next step in this process is a quasi-judicial hearing set for April 29. Both sides — and any interested or affected person — will have the opportunity to speak. When that hearing is completed, North Port city commissioners will vote whether to accept the deannexation or not. If they accept it, the dispute will be over from all we can discern from the report and our own reporting on the subject.
We believe the city and the group of disenchanted Wellen Park homeowners would both be better off if the deannexation attempt fails. We see no significant financial reward for homeowners of Wellen Park in the future. All we see is disruption in plans for the community that have been in place for years and well on their way to fruition — and that includes a commercial area along U.S. 41 that will serve as a shopping hub for residents.
If some sort of compromise and reassurances are needed to placate the group requesting a divorce from the city, then get to the negotiating table and work it out.
Divorces, however, are never pain free.
