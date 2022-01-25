OUR POSITION: We expect the governor and the Legislature to work out their differences on redistricting maps in a fair compromise.
Every 10 years, states are charged with making sure maps outline which citizens our elected representatives in Congress will serve. Changes are necessary because of population gains and losses and shifts in demographics. The aim is to make sure the districts are fairly divided by race and numbers.
This is where gerrymandering — the practice of drawing up districts that favor election of one party’s candidates — has evolved and become a notorious controversy over the years. It became such a problem that Florida’s Fair Districts amendment was passed to avert any attempts to gerrymander even as the federal Voting Rights Act also seeks to hinder that process. Still, states will tinker with the maps in favor of the party in power.
Gov. Ron DeSantis raised some eyebrows last week when he jumped into the map-drawing practice by sending the Legislature his own map — something the governor does not ordinarily do. The maps he suggested would favor Republicans, not shocking, by creating 18 districts that voted for former President Trump in 2020. It would also alter districts that have traditionally seen a heavier Black population in North Florida and Orlando.
The DeSantis map has drawn criticism, mostly from Democrats and government watchdogs who fear the process of drawing up the maps was not transparent enough. One issue has been the fact that the governor’s general counsel, Ryan Newman, released maps that would have five districts that would be 50% Hispanic voting age population, which may or may not be enough to elect Hispanic candidates. The map, according to the News Service of Florida, would also reduce the number of districts with a Black majority of voters from four to two.
The Senate turned out its own map following the DeSantis unveiling. That map was a more fair representation of demographics and racial makeup. Even some Democrats found it fair. That map would result in 17 districts that voted for Trump in 2020, one more than the current map which includes 16 such districts.
Friday, DeSantis said he believes the “process will work itself out.” Considering DeSantis has to sign off on any final version of the redistricting map that is a rather ominous statement.
The Senate is on record as saying it followed the legislative process and guidelines under the Fair Districts constitutional amendment to draw up its map. Otherwise, no senator was willing to comment on DeSantis’ map — more than likely not wanting to debate the governor in public.
DeSantis took a swipe at the Senate’s map, however, through spokeswoman Christina Pushaw who said, in a News Service of Florida story, that the configuration of Democrat Al Lawson’s District 5, which runs from Jacksonville all the way across the state to Tallahassee, is an “unconstitutional gerrymander.”
In a Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau story, the fight over maps became apparent when former Trump chief of staff Steve Bannon used a social media account to call on DeSantis to make sure Florida has “five more MAGA seats...”
When all is said and done, the fact DeSantis must sign and approve whatever the final version makes us a little nervous whose map will ultimately be submitted. Of course, any map that obviously gerrymanders a hefty Republican edge would be contested in court, and it wouldn’t be the first time Florida has had to redraw its map.
Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.