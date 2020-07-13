OUR POSITION: If you still have not filled out the Census form, get with it. It’s important.
Florida sure could use a few billion dollars right now. With all the state income lost because of the pandemic and rising numbers threatening to close more businesses, some extra cash would be nice.
You can help. The federal government will use figures from this year’s Census numbers to decide how to divide about $700 billion among the 50 states. States with the most people get the most money.
But, if you or your friends don’t fill out the Census forms, we might get shortchanged.
The Census takes place every 10 years. In 2010 Florida had the nation’s third-worst participation in the Census. Because of that, the federal government gave the Sunshine State credit for 1.4 million less people than actually live here. We’re not sure how much money that cost us, but it was surely money we could have used then and could use even more now.
The Census is important in so many ways. Besides the federal money that it can bring to our state, businesses use the Census data to decide locations for any new factories, warehouses, stores and offices. Developers look at the numbers to decide where to build homes.
If you haven’t received — or threw away — the Census form you should have received in the mail, you can still report the numbers online at 2020census.gov.
You need to do it yourself, because if you don’t someone else could end up doing it for you. It could even be your neighbor. Yes, that’s right. If you fail to send in a form and you cannot be contacted by a Census taker, they will sometimes resort to talking to your neighbor or even a property manager to answer the questions you should be deciding.
The Census takers sometimes even go so far as to look at state and local records, such as your tax forms, food stamps or Medicaid rolls to get information. The government has even considered using information culled from credit reports or agencies such as Experian to get the information.
And, if you fail to respond yourself, you could be fined $100. Even worse, if the government proves you failed to respond on purpose, or gave a false answer on the form, you could be fined as much as $500.
The most recent data for how well Floridians are responding was 62%. Charlotte County numbers were at 61% response rate — about the same as the 2010 Census when 60.3% of Charlotte County’s residents responded. Sarasota County is doing a little better as 62.2% of its residents have filled out a form so far.
As Sun writer Pat Obley reports in a front page story today, Charlotte County is among the majority of counties in Florida with less than 250,000 population. The larger counties get the bigger share of federal dollars that are funneled to the state when Census numbers are in. While Charlotte won’t get the big bucks, the more people are counted as living here means the more money we will get.
The best way to look at it is if you fill out the form, you’re doing your part to bring more money into the state and the county. Maybe that money will even end up benefiting you if it’s used for a project in your neighborhood.
Get busy.
