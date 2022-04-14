OUR POSITION: We’re curious how the status of Punta Gorda Airport Authority board member James Herston’s residence became an issue years late.
James Herston has been a board member of the Punta Gorda Airport Authority since 2008. But, suddenly, he’s accused of being a criminal and lying about his qualifications to run as a resident of District 5, which he represents.
It’s been a bit startling and sudden, but then again the Airport Authority elections have been anything but normal lately.
We wouldn’t begin to suggest Herston is guilty or innocent. That will be determined by an investigation and possibly the courts.
What we find interesting though is the tangled tale of his residency over the 12 years he has served and why it has not been an issue before. If the accusations are true, it should have been brought to light years ago.
They’re an issue now because someone made it an issue. And there’s nothing wrong with that if Herston is guilty. But why now is the question.
We asked the State Attorney’s Office for the 20th Judicial Circuit how the case came to their attention. The answer we got indicated someone complained, but the name of that person could not be released until maybe after Herston’s court appearance on May 2, if then.
The Herston case is interesting to us because, if you follow the Airport Authority drama, another person filed to run for the board in 2020 who was not eligible by a long shot. But no complaints or criminal charges ever materialized over that infraction.
It was during the primary election when Vanessa Oliver ran against Bob Starr in the District 1 primary. A write-in candidate named Martin Dorio mounted a ghost campaign. His name on the ballot closed the primary to Democrats and Independents — more than 80,000 voters in Charlotte County.
We tried to contact Dorio but were never successful. We do know his address was in Sarasota County. He obviously was not qualified to run. And, since he made no appearances, we believe he never intended to run.
We asked the State Attorney’s Office about that incident and were told they never heard of Dorio, nor were any complaints filed for that race.
Herston’s case is confusing if you try to keep track of where he has lived while serving on the board.
He claims he has always had a home in District 5. It will be up to the courts to decide.
According to a Daily Sun story by Daniel Sutphin, Herston is charged with two misdemeanor counts of perjury, a third-degree felony count of criminal use of personal identification information, and a third-degree felony count of unlawful use of a driver’s license.
The state alleges Herston used the address of family friend Andrea Custode’s home on Somerset between 2015 and 2021 as his residential address for both his Florida driver’s license and also as his official residence as airport commissioner.
He was living on Creek Drive in those years, according to the state’s probable cause affidavit.
Property records show that he owns the Creek Drive residence, and the Custodes own the Somerset address. The Somerset address is in the county’s District 5.
Herston says he has “lived my entire Port Charlotte life — beginning in 1985 — in District 5 until the Board of County Commissioners moved the district line and created this situation about 10 years ago.”
The outcome, and its impact on the makeup of the board after November’s election, will be telling.
