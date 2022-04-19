OUR POSITION: Englewood could use a new attraction that caters to families and kids.
Danny Duncan is never lost for ideas.
Now, he wants to build a putt-putt golf course in the heart of the Englewood’s business district. It would be right where Daily Sun employees used to churn out stories for our readers every day, at 120 West Dearborn — the building with the blue roof.
So, why not?
Duncan, who has gained fame and fortune with his YouTube stunts and his Virginity Rocks ventures, says he will invest $1 million to build an 18-hole, partially ADA accessible mini-golf course. He says he misses activities in Englewood once were available at Pelican Pete’s Playland that featured a mini-golf course and arcade before it closed down more than a decade ago.
If last week was any example, people in Englewood strongly support the idea. According to a Daily Sun story, more than 160 people showed up at a neighborhood meeting to preview plans for the putt-putt course. Almost 100% said they were eager to see the project come to fruition.
The only hesitation is the fact the tight space will not allow for parking. Those who use the facility will have to find public parking on West Dearborn Street, which should not be impossible but a minor inconvenience on busy evenings or afternoons.
The biggest hurdle Duncan faces will be getting a special exception permit for an outdoor recreation facility in a commercially zoned district from Sarasota County.
Those who make that kind of decision likely know the area and realize what a positive addition a putt-putt could be.
We’re confident of approval, and are eager to see the finished product.
