When the last golfer teed off at the par 62 Wildflower Golf Course in 2006, no one knew what would become of the roughly 80-acre course. Many experienced their first game of golf there and likely almost as many spent time teaching their children or grandchildren the game at the Englewood layout.
But time and finances caught up with the owners and the course was abandoned. The property sat empty for four years, Brazilian peppers and other invasive and native species overpowered what once were greens and fairways and turned the property into a dense jungle.
The Lemon Bay Conservancy, a group that has been around for 50 years, had a vision for the property. Its members raised $750,000 to buy it. And Bill Dunson, a former guest columnist for this newspaper and a retired Penn State biology professor, made a discovery that raised the ante on the value of the Wildflower property.
He found baby tarpon starting their life in Lemon Creek, which runs through the preserve. Members of the conservancy began monitoring the tarpon and have made the area a critical habitat for tarpon and snook. The importance of the preserve to produce these sport fish has been recognized all over the state. Recently the conservancy celebrated the restoration of 10 acres of wetlands and 12 new acres of wetlands.
The Wildflower preserve has been a wonderful success story thanks to the dedication of conservancy members — who on top of fund raising have put in thousands of volunteer labor hours — and partners like the Southwest Florida Water Management District, which has donated $825,000 toward the restoration project.
The project is far from complete — and it may never end. This year the conservancy is looking to raise $50,000 for further restoration. If you want to help or have questions call 941-830-8922 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
