OUR POSITION: Moving the Peace River Wildlife Center to a new location is good for both the center and the city.
When a raccoon got his head stuck in a can of Chef Boyardee ravioli last year, the Peace River Wildlife Center was there to get him unstuck.
Now the City of Punta Gorda may help the center pull off a similar escape from its current location, and we think it’s a good idea.
The City Council decided Wednesday to support the nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation center in relocating to 7.3 city-owned acres on West Henry Street. The new site would give the center considerably more room than the single acre it has occupied at Ponce de Leon Park since leasing land from the city there in 1985.
City officials characterized it as a “win-win” for the center, the city and taxpayers, and it’s tough to disagree.
The park badly needs upgrades, including work to the seawall, boardwalk and pier. But some of these plans, like a bigger parking lot, are largely there to accommodate the center. City Manager Howard Kunik said moving it would actually help the city save money by reducing expenses to renovate the park.
“This is such a financial benefit to the city, I can’t even describe it,” Kunik said in an article by Sun reporter Daniel Sutphin.
The city expects park improvements to cost $3.6 million. Moving the park would shrink that figure considerably, although officials can’t yet say how much.
Aside from cost, there’s a side benefit for residents — walkability.
City Council Member Jaha Cummings noted that placing the center on Henry puts it within walking distance of other downtown destinations like the Harborwalk, the Military Heritage Museum and Fishermen’s Village. On the same street, there’s already a new county library and a dog park.
“That location really is a hub of activity,” said Gary Skillicorn, the Punta Gorda Isles resident who first proposed moving the center, in Sutphin’s story.
One acre seems awfully cramped for all the good work the center does to keep our wildlife wild and alive. Each year, the center takes in about 2,500 injured, orphaned or displaced native Florida animals, and that number grows annually, according to the PRWC website.
The center reports it’s able to save 49% of the animals it receives. That sounds low, but consider that many critters are brought in dead on arrival or close to it. When you take out the animals that die within the first 24 hours, its success rate climbs to 82%, according to its website.
One hesitation: A waterfront park seems ideal for a wildlife center. But it doesn’t sound like the people who actually work there will get homesick.
“It’s a beautiful place, but it is not necessary for us do to do business on the water,” Callie Stahl, PRWC executive director, said in a recent Sun article. “It has been a luxury so far. If we had an injured seagull, we could put it back out on the water and let them go, but there are beautiful parks all over. (We do not) have to be on the water to do our jobs.”
Someone has to mend the broken wings, tend to the car-crushed limbs, feed the newborn orphans. We’re glad the Peace River Wildlife Center is there to handle it, wherever it chooses to spread its wings.
