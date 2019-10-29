Pretty unbelievable.
That’s our assessment of the problems with Winchester Boulevard in Charlotte County.
The four-lane hurricane evacuation route, that runs from Placida Road to River Road in Englewood, has had problems for months, years maybe. The initial portion of the road is 17 years old and connects State Road 776 and River Road. The second portion was opened four years ago and runs from Placida Road to S.R. 776 near the Walmart.
The original road has been plagued by potholes and bumps for a long time. Complaints from residents who must travel that 3.5-mile portion of the road that is in Sarasota County finally spurred county commissioners to action.
Bids were opened last week to repave that stretch of highway. Repairs are expected to being around the first of the year.
Meanwhile, there are unexpected problems with the Charlotte County portion of the road.
Pavement that should last 15 to 20 years is separating from its base. Drivers say it appears to be melting away.
In a Sun story last week, one driver asked if the county had a “warranty” on the construction of the road. We can only wish.
The Public Works Department is aware of the problem, called “slippage” in a Steve Reilly story last week. The problem is not unique to Winchester and Charlotte, County Engineer Joanne Vernon said.
The Placida-to-S.R. 776 road cost county taxpayers $11.6 million. That’s a lot of money for a road that is worn out in four years.
Repairs, and explanations, are needed.
