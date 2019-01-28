OUR POSITION: This Sarasota County road needs repaving. Can we move it up the list, please?
How do you spell Winchester Boulevard?
A-A-M-C-O.
Beep-beep! Badaboom!
And, for anyone unfortunate enough to have to drive it regularly, here’s what the trip sounds like:
Ba-doom, ba-doom.
Wham. Bam.
Ratta-tat-tat.
Bump.
Bump.
Rattle.
Bump.
Rattle.
That’s an approximation of the sound of your tires and suspension rattling and tattling across the shallow potholes of a neglected road. A road that, from our perspective, hasn’t gotten the attention is deserves from Sarasota County officials.
Long-timers in Charlotte County and southern Sarasota County probably remember when a contingent of Englewood-area agitators who called themselves “The Road Warriors” christened Winchester “The Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”
Now, call it “The Boulevard of Broken Axles.”
It’s a little, shall we say, uneven.
Bump. Rattle. Etc.
Like riding with Gene Krupa; Ginger Baker, maybe.
As one man complained in a phone message last week, it’s an “abominable drive.”
Nerve- and transmission-wracking.
Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve addressed Winchester Neglect Syndrome in this space. News stories have been printed. Photographs have been printed. The last time around, social media blew apart. Lots and lots of “likes.”
But ...
And recognize, we’re not talking about major road reconstruction here. It’s not the River Road-widening project involving $60 million, state support and extensive engineering.
No. This is re-paving. Probably not as simple as it appears, naturally, but something that should be handled through routine maintenance on a regular basis. Something that could be moved higher on the to-do paving list.
This unsettling situation became more obvious a couple of years ago after Charlotte County resurfaced its stretch of Winchester. That section, from the county line to State Road 776, was less than a mile long. Not a big project. Charlotte marked the bike lanes and cleaned up the sidewalk. And it looks swell.
But once you hit the county line going toward River Road, and for roughly four miles, it was all bump and rattle.
Roughly. Literally.
As we’ve noted before, Winchester is a vital segment of the region’s road network. It was built through a cooperative agreement between Sarasota and Charlotte county commissions. It opened in 2002.
This is an important early leg of the Englewood Interstate Connector. It is a portion of the hurricane evacuation route for Cape Haze peninsula.
All to say: This deserves attention.
When contacted, Sarasota County officials noted this section had been “identified as a road needing resurfacing.”
That’s good.
But it’s not included in the current five-year paving plan.
Bad.
Sometime in the next few months, the County Commission is expected to discuss the possibility of using supplemental funds to resurface this road.
We must stress what to use seems obvious: Spend the money as soon as possible
Area motorists are depending on it.
Their transmissions are really depending on it.
