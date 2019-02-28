OUR POSITION: Finally, road relief.
Earlier this year we offered the following commentary to describe the experience of driving on Winchester Boulevard in Englewood.
“Wham. Bam. Ratta-tat-tat. Bump. Bump.”
The previous year, we’d taken a similar descriptive approach, same subject:
“Ba-dump, ba-dump, ba-dump, ba-dump.”
Back in 2017 came a milder vintage:
“Bump. Bump. Rumble. Rumble.”
It’s not onomatopoeia, precisely speaking, but is in keeping with the overall rhetorical approach. And how many opportunities does anyone have after 10th grade high school English class to use a swell word like “onomatopoeia”?
The point in each instance was to convey the impacts of Winchester Boulevard-Sarasota County (both literal and figurative) on motorists and the motor vehicles they drive. The unbuilt road was once dubbed “The Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by better-road advocates. Seventeen years past opening, it’s become “The Boulevard of Broken Axles.”
Not in Charlotte County, mind you. Charlotte County paved its section of Winchester Road two years ago. Granted, it’s a short stretch, four lanes and just over a mile long. But it was a need met by county officials, most appropriate following the construction of the 3-mile Winchester South extension from State Road 776 to Placida Road. All in Charlotte County.
Winchester spans two counties, as does Englewood. Winchester is critical for Charlotte County’s Englewood/Cape Haze residents. They use it to get to River Road, which leads to Interstate 75 and roads beyond. It’s important for both commuters and visitors to Charlotte’s beachfront community. And it’s the primary hurricane evacuation route for Cape Haze.
Big picture, though, the road doesn’t rank high up on the priority list in Sarasota County. It is the southwestern-most road in South Sarasota County. The end of the line. And leading out of the county …
Despite complaints from a fringe population and Charlotte residents, Sarasota County was slow to react with more than patch jobs. The project wasn’t in the capital improvement budget and, thus, Winchester languished.
Until — and here’s the good news — Tuesday. That’s when the Sarasota County Commission shifted money into the budget to get the job done right.
As noted during discussion, Winchester rated a lousy 43 on a metric called the Overall Condition Index. It was said to be “subject to repetitive development of numerous shallow potholes.”
Or, “batta-bump-bump.”
The commission allocated $3 million for resurfacing the three-mile, two-lane Winchester arterial, plus a 10-foot-wide sidewalk that runs the distance.
In addition, the county also will resurface a one-mile segment of South River Road near intersection; this segment is better off, but still rated only a 56 on the Condition Index.
Sarasota County estimates it will take three months to design the project, another three months to complete the bid and three more for construction.
By our math, we’d estimate a smooth, transmission-saving ride by — what, maybe next spring or summer?
Great. Relief. Finally. We think we speak for all Winchester motorists when we say: Thank you very much.
