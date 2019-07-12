OUR POSITION: There seems to be no favoritism in doling out bed tax funds to prop up new events that are capable of drawing business to Charlotte County in the offseason.
Woodstock — Indoors.
Yes, someone has come up with the idea to have a three-day concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of the famed 1969 music fest held on Max Yasgur’s dairy farm in upstate New York. And they are planning it for the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Aug. 16-18.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau is giving the promoter $10,000 to help market the event and pay the bands.
At first that raised a few eyebrows. But, after looking into the gift from bed tax funds, it is nothing unusual.
Charlotte County Tourism Director Wendie Vestfall explained the process for applying and receiving funding.
“The process includes criteria that each event must meet,” she said.
Funds were awarded to events like the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce’s Wine and Jazz Festival, last year’s FAME event to raise money for high school band instruments, the Air Show, and the Caribbean Jerk & Cultural Festival.
The goal, according to the bureau, is to help entrepreneurs with the development of new events in the low or shoulder season when snowbirds have vanished. The hope is to attract overnight visitors to town to help fill hotel rooms.
Applicants must show their potential to draw visitors — that is probably the most important criteria. To that extent they must project a number of overnight stays on their application.
That might be one reason “Tiki Tom” Watson, owner of The Bean coffee specialty cafe and the man behind Woodstock Indoors, was successful in his bid. A three-night event, if you buy into it, means two or more nights in a local hotel.
A Tourism Development Council is appointed by county commissioners to give advice on each application. Members of the council must include an owner of a hotel and members of chambers of commerce. The limit for funding is $10,000 — out of a total pot of $60,000.
The amount of money awarded depends on the number of applications received in the year and the availability of funds for summer events between May 1 and Sept. 30 (which qualify for the summer program) or May 1 to Dec. 15 (the annual program). The $60,000 total is divided into $20,000 for summer events and $40,000 for events running until Dec. 15.
All events must be open to the public and none of the events should promote any political issue or candidate. That would seem obvious since it is taxpayers’ money.
The money can be used for performers, advertising, equipment rental, permitting fees and insurance, for example.
Possibly tweaking the program is just one reason why Charlotte County is asking for bids from consultants to develop the strategic plan for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau’s tourism promotion, development of the county’s travel and tourism industry and implementation of its national and international marketing, plus advertising.
We believe the program is on solid footing yet any advice or direction from an outside source should be valuable.
Meanwhile, rock on!
