OUR POSITION: A public-private partnership between the city of North Port and the YMCA? No-brainer.
The North Port City Commission recently split on the question of creating a partnership with the nonprofit YMCA for redeveloping critical community facilities. Ultimately they voted “yes” — a good thing.
A public-private partnership between the city and a highly regarded, well-entrenched nonprofit is, for all intents and purposes, little more than a continuation of long-established practice.
The SKY Family YMCA, which serves Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties, already operates the city-owned pool at Dallas White Park, which is in the older section of the city. The Y also provides a day care center that serves as many as 70 children. That’s a critical service in a city with so many working families.
The YMCA wants to expand that service. Existing buildings and a swimming pool at Dallas White Park need to be replaced or renovated. Other community nonprofits also would benefit from the makeover — like the Kiwanis Club, which runs a Children’s Community Clothing Closet for hand-me-downs; and the North Port Art Center, housed in portables.
Reaching a formal agreement with the YMCA also would speed the redevelopment process. With a private entity taking lead responsibility for design and construction, the project could be moved ahead by years.
How is this not a big plus for city residents?
During a recent City Commission debate, Commissioner Debbie McDowell expressed strong reservations. Essentially, she objected to the idea of government picking winners among local nonprofits, favoring one above another.
It’s a valid philosophical point, but one we disagree with here.
In our view, the SKY Family YMCA has special status among equals in South Sarasota County. The Y stands out in the reach and effectiveness of its programs.
In Englewood, the Warren Loranger Family YMCA’s pool and health club is a busy community center — a place where neighbors meet and mingle daily. The same is true in Venice, where the Sky Family YMCA operates a large recreation center/pool in the South Venice area.
The local YMCA also runs Sky Academy charter schools in Englewood and Venice. The Y runs a child care/pre-school called the Sunshine Education Academy near the PGT manufacturing plant in North Venice. A similar early learning center has been built at the South Venice campus. They plan for another in North Port that would increase capacity while enhancing existing operations.
Note also that the SKY Family Y is an institution with a local board of directors composed of respected community leaders, people like David Dignam and Keith Farlow of Englewood, Sheriff Tom Knight and Jeff Boone of Venice, and Commissioner Vanessa Carusone of North Port.
And then recognize that, a few years back, the city botched a favorable arrangement with Sarasota County to redevelop the Warm Mineral Springs Day Spa. Withdrawal from the Springs deal was a near-sighted action based on what was, again, misguided philosophical reasons.
The SKY Family YMCA has established its bona fides. It wants to work with the city to redevelop and renovate aging facilities. It should be able to bring private and foundation funding to the deal.
This could save taxpayers money in the long run. It would speed up the redevelopment of facilities. It would upgrade important services.
Work out the details about the land, the pool and the buildings. But make it work.
This is as close to a no-brainer as we are likely to see.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.