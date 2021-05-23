OUR POSITION: People concerned with the rapid growth in Southwest Florida are finding innovative ways to raise money to conserve precious environment — and guarantee themselves some elbow room.
People are pouring into Southwest Florida by the thousands. As bulldozers clear the way for their new homes, people who already live here are feeling the big squeeze.
And they’re fighting back the only way possible. They are working together to buy up lots and plots of undeveloped land to conserve sensitive parcels and give themselves a little bit of breathing room.
In Charlotte County, a population that should reach 200,000 by the end of this year is predicted to be 250,000 by 2030. Anywhere you drive you can see new home construction. State Road 776 is the busiest spot — especially between the Myakka River and the Town Center mall in Port Charlotte.
From Manasota Key to North Port, people who feel they’re in a vice grip by new development are finding ways to save their piece of paradise.
In Boca Royale, on State Road 776 between Englewood and Venice, residents have begun buying residential lots to stave off development by Neal Communities on a 10-acre parcel that was once presented as a wildlife habitat. A Daily Sun story by Steve Reilly noted bobcats, perching bald eagles and other wildlife frequent the area, which is wedged between a loop of already-built homes and the 13th and 14th fairways of the community’s golf course.
Residents wrote Neal Communities to express dismay over plans to build more homes there. When that didn’t work, they bought what they could.
Similarly, Knight and Don Pedro and other island residents were alarmed at the pace of development on their barrier islands. So, they incorporated the nonprofit Bocilla Island Conservancy. They used grants and donations, including funds from the Selby Foundation, to buy up undeveloped lots.
The nonprofit group, according to Reilly’s story, has encouraged property owners, especially those who own two adjoining lots, to consider placing environmental easements on properties to encourage preservation.
One of the most successful examples of this movement started years ago when Manasota Key residents came together and formed the nonprofit Lemon Bay Conservancy.
Its members raised enough cash to purchase the Buttonwood and Rookery islands, both of which were being eyed for development.
In 2010, thanks to grants, fundraisers and donations large and small, the Conservancy took on the a challenge of purchasing the defunct Wildflower golf course, 80 acres on Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, just south of Rotonda West and off Placida Road. The Conservancy has been transforming it into an ecological preserve.
Most recently, a group called the Environmental Conservancy of North Port has sprouted and begun its own efforts to preserve land.
A recent story in The Daily Sun outlined the group’s plans for a bingo fundraiser to accrue money to buy a parcel of land in the city. The group has already purchased property in a Sarasota County auction and has been promised gifts of land. Its ultimate goal is to preserve connected properties and save open land that city residents can enjoy while maintaining much-desired green space for their neighborhood.
They believe the bare land that is saved will make a good habitat for scrub jays, bobcats, tortoises and other wildlife that otherwise would be pushed out with few areas remaining where they can safely make a home.
We laud the efforts of these groups and others — along with individuals — who work to raise money or use their own finances to guarantee Southwest Florida won’t some day be overrun by development. We all need a little breathing room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.