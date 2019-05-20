OUR POSITION: We are dumbfounded by President Trump possibly sending migrants to South Florida with no plan and no funding for how to take care of them.
Someone needs to tell President Trump this is no way to win over Florida voters.
According to reports from Customs and Border Patrol agents and Florida’s Congressional delegation, up to 1,000 migrants might be flown to South Florida each week — as many as 14,000 in all — and dropped off in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Enjoy your Florida vacation. You’re on your own. Hasta lavista, baby!
We haven’t heard a crazier idea since the president decided to separate families at the border. Yet, all the information news organizations and even Gov. Ron DeSantis — the president’s pal — have been able to gather say it’s true.
The reaction has been swift.
“We think it’s a dangerous plan” Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told the Miami Herald.
DeSantis was flabbergasted.
“We cannot accommodate in Florida this dumping of unlawful migrants into our state,” he said at a press conference Friday. “I think it will tax our resources, our schools, the health care, law enforcement, state agencies.”
No kidding.
Florida already has the largest detention center in the U.S. for migrant children. Now, it appears we could be charged with taking care of families and individuals by the thousands.
We’re a very hospitable state. But someone needs to ask President Trump: “Who’s paying for this?”
That was the big question Friday. And the only answers anyone could get was: “You’re on your own.”
Bradshaw seemed to have more inside information on the plan than anyone Friday. He told the Miami Herald that he spoke to the chief of Customs and Border Protection in Miami and was told about 1,000 migrants would be flown from El Paso, Texas, every month to Broward and Palm Beach counties.
There were no announced plans to detain them anywhere. No announced plans to help Florida foot the bill for any medical care. No announced plans for how to account for where they ended up in the state.
The only plan was to process them through immigration, give them a court date and set them free. In Florida. With a promise to show up for a court date.
Does anyone see a potential problem with that?
It’s a formula for disaster.
It’s an open invitation for families and immigrants to join our homeless brethren on the streets of Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Why not wander over to Southwest Florida?
It’s a code blue for hospitals to expect a potential flood of migrants into their emergency rooms seeking treatment for ailments and diseases possible contracted during the hundreds of miles some may have walked from South and Central America to the U.S. border.
Let’s be clear. We believe there should be a way for these migrants to find refuge in the U.S. They should be able to live here, find jobs here and live the American dream.
Getting dumped in Florida, during hurricane season, with no way to support themselves, no credentials and no one to help them is not the way.
Perhaps this whole mess will be cleared up in the coming days. Federal officials began backing away from the story late Friday. Maybe it was all a bad joke the president is playing on two counties where his popularity suffers.
If it all comes to pass, however, maybe the president should rethink his chances to win Florida in 2020.
