OUR POSITION: We agree Gov. Ron DeSantis did not get a fair shake in the recent “60 Minutes” piece on distributing the Covid-19 vaccine.
A “60 Minutes” segment a week ago that skewered Gov. Ron DeSantis for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout was not a piece of journalism those in the profession should be proud of. The ensuing uproar from conservatives, and even some members of the Democrat party, is justified — and that is a painful admission from those who work hard every day to earn the public’s trust.
The main bone of contention in the roughly 15-minute segment of the weekly news magazine program on CBS-TV that centers on DeSantis opening up Publix supermarkets in Palm Beach County for vaccine distribution. Criticism in the “60 Minutes” piece focused on two issues.
First was the fact the heirs of the Publix fortune had donated more than $100,000 to DeSantis’ campaign fund not long before the grocery chain was awarded what would be a lucrative deal to distribute the vaccine. There is no doubt the money angle should raise some eyebrows. But there is more to the story than just a wad of money sent to the governor and then he suddenly decides to give Publix the deal.
The second, more compelling, issue brought out in the television story is the fact that residents in Palm Beach are mostly wealthy. They can easily get to a Publix. But, in West Palm Beach and in the farming communities further inland, people make very modest sums of money. Many have no transportation and the nearest Publix is almost 30 miles away. We believe that criticism is justified and are glad that vaccine centers were eventually opened in those communities.
We believe “60 Minutes” had a legitimate goal in mind when they did the story. We have criticized the governor ourselves for sending thousands of doses to wealthy enclaves in the Keys and places like Lakewood Ranch whose developers made large campaign contributions to DeSantis. Focusing on that issue would have had more teeth.
But “60 Minutes” wrongly hammered DeSantis on Publix and failed to air his full response to their criticism and also failed to interview or air responses about the issue from those in Palm Beach County whose answers would not have made DeSantis look bad.
Criticism of the normally very credible news show has been swift and coming from unexpected sources.
A PolitFact story quoted Al Tompkins, a media commentator and senior faculty member of the Poynter Institute.
Tompkins said, the story made “a direct line between the campaign contribution and the rewarding (of the vaccine distribution). And they never proved that.” He went on to say “60 Minutes” owes it to the governor to explain how they came to their conclusion.
The fact that “60 Minutes” failed to air DeSantis’ full explanation how Publix was the choice of Palm Beach County officials — including Democrats — because of the convenience factor was not part of the show’s narrative. And “60 Minutes” did an extensive interview with the mayor of West Palm Beach but never put the Palm Beach mayor on camera even though his town was the one bearing the brunt of criticism.
This slip-up should not destroy “60 Minutes” decades-long reputation for good journalism. But it should be a wake-up call for all media that to earn and keep the public’s trust and to do our job fairly we must adhere to the age-old calling to tell both sides of a story. Then, and only then, will readers and viewers believe what they see, hear and read.
