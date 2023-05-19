OUR POSITION: Hurricane season is nearly upon us and everyone should remember the preparations that need to be made.
People who continue to struggle with repairs and those with blue tarps still covering their roofs won’t want to hear how near we are to hurricane season.
But, we are. And, thoughts of the Category 4 Hurricane Ian that slammed the Gulf Coast in 2022 should serve as a nightmare of a reminder how important it is to prepare for the worst.
The 2023 hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. If this year is anything like 2022, we could likely see a tropical depression or storm any day now.
While dire warnings to prepare for a hurricane get redundant each year, it is important for those who did not live in Florida last year to be forewarned.
Technology has come a long way in predicting the path and severity of tropical storms and hurricanes. But the final landing spot and outcome are as wild to predict as the winds they bring.
If you were here, you’ll remember Hurricane Charley, in 2004, was supposed to go to Tampa. It took a hard right turn toward the Peace River and followed that path to spread its destruction throughout Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
Hurricane Irma was a guessing game until the last minute and, lucky for us, its winds had calmed somewhat before it reached Charlotte County.
Even Hurricane Ian kept us in suspense. It wasn’t until it tore up beaches and waterfront hotels and restaurants on Fort Myers Beach that we really knew for sure where it would come ashore.
The Daily Sun will help residents prepare by offering two opportunities to learn about the dangers and how to prepare for hurricanes at expos this weekend.
The 2023 Home and Hurricane Expo is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. today at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S. in Venice. A second expo is planned from 10 a.m until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
Scheduled speakers include J.T. Anderson, owner, Anderson Enclosures; Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County emergency management director; Storm Smart CEO Scot Burris; Daily Sun Publisher Glen Nickerson and Englewood/North Port Editor Chris Porter; and Justin Hobbs, meteorologist, NBC2-WBBH-TV.
The Daily Sun’s annual Hurricane Preparation Guide will be distributed to all in attendance.
There are several common sense steps to take to give yourself the best chance to survive a hurricane with minimal threats to your safety and to shore up your home and come out of a storm in the best shape possible.
The best advice we can give is to decide now if you will stay or go. Often, we realize, that depends on the strength of the storm and how sure you are that it will hit near your location. Waiting too long to decide, however, is a problem. Often the roadways are clogged with traffic and that means using a lot of gas in stop-and-go driving when gas supplies are scarce.
Things to put in a hurricane kit should include: insurance policies, contractor phone numbers, bank account information and things like sunblock, insect repellent, first aid, and tire plug kits.
You should have bleach and extra cleaning supplies, extra garbage bags, toilet paper, flashlights and paper towels. Fill your grill’s propane tanks for cooking and your car’s tank with gas. Have bottled water and non-perishable food for each household member, including your pets.
If you were here for Irma, Charley and/or Ian, you know how important preparation can be. Take this advice and stay safe.
