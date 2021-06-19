The last drop of blood in Southwest Florida has just about been used.
At least that was the situation earlier this week as blood centers charged with supplying Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties said their supplies were down to one day. The fear is an emergency need for blood could go unmet.
“We need help now,” Joan Leonard, SunCoast Blood Centers community liaison told The Daily Sun.
Several area hospitals rely on SunCoast Blood Centers, including Englewood Community, Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, the North Port emergency room, DeSoto Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Sarasota, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System and its Cancer Institute.
OneBlood is another donation center in Port Charlotte. It partners with Publix, Walmart, Bealls and Lowe’s and right now is offering gift cards in exchange for a blood donation.
Leonard said the center needs up to 150 red blood cell units every day to keep 14 areas hospitals supplied and since May 28, donors have failed to respond.
“We are at a critical need that we haven’t seen in decades,” she said.
Problems could center around the fact more people are traveling this time of the year, especially since pandemic restrictions are being curtailed. And, there could be some confusion over COVID-19 vaccinations and giving blood. According to Leonard, that should not be an issue since you can get a vaccination in the morning and give blood the same day.
About the only real restriction is donors must wait 56 days between appointments to give blood.
It’s a shame that so few people feel the need to donate blood. We understand a fear of needles and anxiety over the process, but the act of donating blood could really be a life-saving experience.
