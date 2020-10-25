Republican Ed Brodsky seeks a third term as state attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit covering Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties against veteran lawyer and Democrat Betsy Young.
Young took on the challenge against a well-funded two-time incumbent because she believes there are too many problems in the state attorney’s office — including, she said, high turnover, lack of training and discrimination in pay.
The Democrat works as a criminal defense attorney in a small law firm with her husband and said she was searching for a candidate to take on Brodsky. Her husband said “why not you” and she decided he had a point. Young is a native Floridian and graduated from Florida State University law school. She has experience as a prosecutor from 2002-2007 in the 12th District and in North Florida for three years.
“I saw things were not being done right and we needed some change,” she said of the 12th District office. “For instance, there was a case against someone for illegal possession of a firearm. But it was dismissed because the local prosecutor had only a stock and handle of the gun for evidence — not the actual piece that shoots and defines a firearm. That is one example of a lack of training I see.
“It comes down to a leadership issues,” Young said.
The challenger said while protests in the district during Black Lives Matter rallies have been peaceful for the most part, she would go after looters and anyone who breaks into a business.
She is in favor of creating a multi-jurisdiction task force to focus on white collar crime. She used such a task force in Orlando as an example of what can be accomplished and said exploitation of the elderly would be one area she would focus on.
One of Young’s chief complaints is that female prosecutors in the department are not paid as well as males who have the same responsibilities.
“I did a public records request and found there are 10 supervisor positions, five men and five women. All the men make over $100,000 and none of the women do. One female made $36,000 less in a deputy chief position as her male counterpart.”
Brodsky has been highly critical of a claim sent out to voters that Young had 150 jury trials to her credit while the records show fewer than 50. Young admitted the mistake in a mailing and said she corrected it.
The incumbent said the differences in salaries Young points to have to do with experience.
“(Young) does not have experience with budgets,” Brodsky said. “She wants to compare (jobs) and assumes they all do the same thing. She does not take into account the hours they work or that one employee has experience as a chief assistant and division chief for 10 years while the female may only have fewer years experience.”
Brodsky said in the eight years he has been in office he has made some revolutionary changes.
“We used to have big piles of files or papers with information on cases and now we go paperless,” he said. “If you need information on a case you can look it up in minutes whereas before someone may have that file checked out or be using it and you might not be able to access it.
“We have started a program to treat drug addicts because incarcerating them is not the answer. You can make more of a difference treating the root of the problem.”
Brodsky has initiated other programs like one that helps veterans of the military, whose training was not conducive to jobs available here, get training and work. He started a comprehensive court for people with mental health issues.
The office has a Turn Your Life Around program for women in prostitution and a companion program, More to Life, that helps the clients understand the dangers of engaging in prostitution.
Brodsky has reorganized the office and instead of two main divisions — homicide and sex crimes with other cases passed out among other prosecutors — he now has several divisions where the prosecutor has specialized training. Examples he gave included a division for exploitation of the elderly, white collar crime and animal cruelty.
We’re pleased that Young put her hat in the ring and is running an aggressive campaign. Competition in elections tends to shed light on issues and that is always a good thing.
Brodsky, however, has made huge inroads in developing a state attorney’s office that is modern and focused on not only prosecuting criminals but stopping crime before it happens.
