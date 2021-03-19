OUR POSITION: A movement to recruit younger people to run for Charlotte County offices is a good thing.
They are calling it Operation Rose Petal. Why we don't really know.
What we do know is a group of Gen-Zers have their minds made up to find a candidate to run in all 11 political offices up for election in 2022 in Charlotte County. What a great idea!
How long have we heard complaints about Charlotte County elected officials all looking the same. We have five county commissioners, all males and all graduates from high school years ago. We know of no county elected office holder younger than 30 and few, if any, younger than 40. We believe a push to get younger people involved in politics and interested in bring fresh ideas to county policies is long overdue.
Patrick Abel is spearheading the operation. If you remember, the now-19-year-old Port Charlotte High grad lost a close race for the Charlotte County Soil and Water Conservation Board. He did, however, earn about 40,000 votes and that gave him confidence that a young person can win election in a conservative county that is home to one of the oldest populations in the nation and the second oldest in Florida.
Abel says the candidates he plans to recruit will focus on their base — the under-30 crowd we assume — while registering young people to vote as soon as they turn 18. Abel figures in a low-turnout election, which is expected in a non-presidential year in 2022, his candidates will have a real opportunity to make a splash.
The group has an eye on races for two Charlotte County Commission seats, two Charlotte County School Board seats, three Punta Gorda City Council seats and four Soil and Water Conservationist representative seats.
The Punta Gorda City Council, where candidates often run unopposed, is a perfect example of politics needing a shot in the arm. While it is difficult to imagine a twentysomething beating out the established old guard in Punta Gorda — by old guard we mean Punta Gorda Isles backed candidates — it would be interesting to see what the young people bring to the table.
The fact that Abel is a Democrat, and a progressive to boot, has raised some eyebrows already.
One letter writer to The Daily Sun, has sounded the alarm that the "anarchists and communists" wannabes would take over our county if we let them. We're not sure we would categorize the group as either anarchists or communists. That would have to be proven down the road.
What we do know, and suggest, is that perhaps those who fear a progressive ticket of young people have a pathway to blunt the potential changes those types of candidates might bring. And that alternative is to find your own young, conservative candidates. Spend the time to farm what must be a fertile crop of young conservatives in Charlotte County and counsel them in politics and policies and county history. Then help them raise money and announce their own candidacy.
What more could we ask for than a contingent of young candidates — liberals and conservatives — debating the issues and ready to bring their own brand of energy to county politics.
Our future is in the hands of the county's younger population and getting them involved in politics and focused on the future of the county is not just necessary but essential. We think Abel has a great idea. We encourage those whose politics differ from his to steal his vision and build their own slate of young candidates.
