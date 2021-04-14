Zero.
That is a number Charlotte County health professionals and staff can celebrate. It’s the number of deaths from COVID-19 reported in the past 30 days in Charlotte County by Health Chief Joe Pepe. Although that number is suspect if you look at state numbers for the county, the point is the number of deaths have gone down dramatically.
With a reported 81% of people over 65 vaccinated and the age for eligibility to be receive the vaccine dropping all the way down to high school students, there is a lot of good news about the war against the virus. The best news revolves around the number of deaths, which have plummeted.
Pepe announced that the virus killed 52 people in January and 11 in February.
Sarasota County is seeing similar numbers.
But the one area of concern is the hesitation by younger people to be vaccinated. In Sarasota County, the median age for infections is around 41 now.
This virus cannot be beaten until we reach herd immunity and that won’t happen if the 20-50 age group feels the coronavirus is just an illness — like the regular flu. They must take it serious and understand the threat of spreading it to older people who for one reason or another have not been vaccinated. Or, giving it to younger people who have medical issues — like diabetes — that make them more vulnerable.
There are a lot of misconceptions about being vaccinated and a lot of chatter on social media — almost all of it erroneous.
The Daily Sun’s Elaine Allen-Emrich went to a credible source last week and discussed vaccinations and the fight against COVID-19 with Dr. Manuel Gordillo, who leads Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Infection Prevention and Control Unit. The doctor’s answers to a number of questions should allay any fears of the vaccine.
Gordillo said there is absolutely reason for everyone, regardless of age, to be vaccinated.
“Unless they want to get sick, everybody needs the vaccine. We also need everyone vaccinated to end this pandemic.”
He said healthy individuals may be less likely to die from COVID-19 infection, but there are plenty of cases of healthy adults hospitalized with severe cases, even dying. And, a number of people in the 18 to 39 age group which has taken a mostly laid-back approach to the vaccine, have developed COVID-19 and suffer from ‘long-hauler’ symptoms — including fatigue, brain fog and loss of taste or smell.
Gordillo said there has been much misinformation circulated about the vaccines — some of it on purpose. One particularly alarming rumor was that the vaccine would prevent a woman from getting pregnant. He said if COVID-19 affected fertility, there would be a visible increase in miscarriage rates among women infected with COVID-19.
Other misinformation includes the fact there are no long-term affects from the vaccine; the vaccines were not rushed into production with corners being cut that could make it dangerous and severe allergic reactions have shown up in only two out of every 1 million people vaccinated.
And, in addressing two of the most outrageous rumors, he said there are no microchips in the vaccine and they do not alter your DNA.
Work to get everyone vaccinated continues. We like the idea of walk-up vaccination sites like Sarasota and Charlotte counties are organizing. The simpler you can make it, especially for those of college age, the more likely you can get them to accept the vaccination.
Someone jokingly said maybe we should set up a pop-up vaccination site at a drive-thru and give away sandwiches with a shot.
Maybe that’s really not a bad idea.
