The Sugar Bert Boxing National Qualifier is taking place today and tomorrow at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center in Punta Gorda, and we are in its corner.
The event, which made its Charlotte County debut in 2016 and returned last year, was expected to bring more than 400 amateur boxers — male and female — from 24 states as well as Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, St. Maarten, the Virgin Islands, Barbados, Haiti, Finland and Nigeria. Their families, friends, trainers and coaches will accompany them, keeping local hotels and restaurants hopping.
Last year, 301 boxers, 81 coaches, 1,177 family members and 30 officials, staff and vendors jumped landed here with gloves laced, ready to rumble. This year, 416 boxers had registered through Thursday. More were expected before all was said and done. And like last year, they’ve brought with them those coaches, family members and officials.
“We’re very excited that it appears the participation will be greatly increased from the first two years,” said Sean Doherty, sales and sports marketing manager for the Punta Gorda-Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau, which is sponsoring the event.
The event generated direct expenditures of $512,435 in 2018.
In other words, it packs a punch.
But it’s not just the economic power this event brings to the fray that makes it such a good fit for Punta Gorda and Charlotte County. It is the desire, the joy and the respect for the sport these young athletes show as they compete.
“I really enjoy seeing the competitiveness and passion these athletes have for the sport even at the youngest age groups,” Doherty said. “I know how much dedication and commitment it takes to be successful at the sport, so it’s nice to see the youth that are willing to put in that work and effort.”
The first bouts were scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. today. It’s good to see the boxers back in Punta Gorda.
