OUR POSITION: The role and the sacrifices of hospital staffs in the COVID-19 battle cannot be taken for granted.
As Florida battles to not be overwhelmed by the wave of COVID-19 cases reported each day, the professionals on the front lines are fighting a seemingly endless battle against this enemy. Every time the nurses, doctors and staff at our hospitals believe they can stick their neck out of the fox hole, disguised as patients’ rooms and labs, they are hit with another assault.
Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 12,444 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 402,312. There were also 135 new Florida resident deaths announced, increasing the statewide resident death toll to 5,653.
There just seems to be no time to breathe for healthcare workers. A few states are considering or have already brought in medical doctors or nurses from the military to give their health professionals a break. Some Florida hospitals are sending out urgent calls to hire more nurses.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, hospital executives from AdventHealth, BayCare and HCA are reporting nursing shortages and intensive care units filling up with patients. And, those same hospitals are seeing a drop in the average age of people getting sick.
Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are not immune to the problems. On Wednesday, there were only 12 ICU beds available in Charlotte County and 25 in more heavily populated Sarasota County. Doctors Hospital in Sarasota had no ICU beds available.
Elective surgeries have been called off at most area hospitals whose staffs are straining to keep up with the number of COVID-19 cases take up beds.
In an op-ed column published in the Sun, Michael Ehrat, CEO of Fawcett and Englewood Community hospitals, said “While we continue to have available beds for patients, Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Englewood Community Hospital are experiencing higher than normal censuses. With the continued growth in the number of COVID-19 positive members in the community, we anticipate the need for inpatient services to increase over the next several weeks.”
Bayfront hospitals in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda “are working hard to identify and recruit additional individuals to join our outstanding teams, specifically for seasonal staff,” Bevin Holzschuh, director of marketing and PR, said in an email to the Sun. “Although the forecast is uncertain as to when — and if — tourist season will begin again this November, we want to be prepared to support and protect the number of patients that may be in our care and in our community.”
We can only imagine the long hours and hard work our hospital employees are enduring right now. And, on top of the sheer volume of work, there is the mental stress and anguish they must deal with from watching their patients struggle with this terrible virus. And, when they lose a patient, it can be a psychological blow.
“They are the best anywhere,” Dr. David Klein, medical director of Virginia B. Andes Community Clinic said of local hospital employees. “They are saving lives while risking their own lives and those of their families. “The people of this county should feel blessed to have this level of care during a very serious medical crisis.”
We couldn’t agree more. For every life lost to this horrible virus, there are dozens saved by the caring professionals in our area hospitals. We tip our hat to all of them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.