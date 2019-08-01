OUR POSITION: While there is no sure-fire way to protect children from sexual predators, there are things parents could and should do to give them some security.
One was a Navy chief petty officer, getting ready to deploy.
Another came to Sarasota all the way from Lake Worth, Florida.
Another rode a three-wheeled bike to the rendezvous.
All of them were adult males who were among 25 arrested last week in a sting organized by law enforcement officers to catch sexual predators.
It was called Operation Intercept VI and was set up by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office with help from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, North Port Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security.
Over the course of four days, officers went online pretending to be children or young teens. They conversed with men and planned meetings. When the men arrived, however, they were arrested and charged with using a computer and/or traveling to solicit a child for a sex act.
It’s probably the most disgusting crime we can think of and it goes on almost every day. Just a couple of days ago a man was arrested in Port Charlotte for allegedly trying to lure teens into his car. And recently a 40-year-old dance instructor was found guilty of having a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old student.
While many of these crimes are committed by adults through contact with vulnerable youths, a greater number originate on the internet. Often the adult and youth meet through an app on a phone or computer.{/
“Unfortunately, the internet allows for easy and anonymous access to children by strangers who are hiding behind a computer screen,” Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said in a news release.
Parents must take responsibility to become more aware of who their children are communicating with. Be nosy. Don’t worry about your child complaining they have no privacy.
Here are some tips from Kathryn Seifert, Ph.D., that were published in Psychology Today:
• Encourage you kids to talk to you about their day. Let them feel comfortable talking about any topic. If they report any unacceptable behavior by others, report it.
• Become educated on sexual abuse. Did you know one out of six girls will be molested by the age of 18? Go to the Center for Sex Management website for information.
• Look for red flags such as adults spending time with children that might seem a bit unusual. Be cautious of an adult who keeps toys or video games that he lets kids use and that there are several children at that home often. Check to see if the person is on a sex offender registry.
• Know where your children are and who they are with at all times.
• Make sure there is more than one chaperone at children’s events/parties. Get to know the chaperones and be alert to any suspicious activity.
• Teach children that someone they trust could be a danger to them.
• Understand the signs of abuse. Make sure kids know what a bad touch is and that their bodies belong to them.
• Take action if you suspect abuse.
And, Sheriff Knight also strongly suggests you monitor any apps on your kids’ phones and delete Grindr, Hot or Not, Meetme, Bumble, Badoo, Holla, Whisper, Snapchat and other similar apps that can be used to solicit children.
It can be a dangerous world for kids. Parents must go the extra mile to protect them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.