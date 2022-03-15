Vladimir Putin better not show his face in Charlotte County.
He has officially been declared guilty of war crimes.
If it sounds like we're making light of the Charlotte County Commission's resolution admonishing Putin, we're not. The bloodbath taking place in Ukraine is a tragedy beyond most imaginations.
While it is questionable what impact the commissioners' symbolic resolution will have, we applaud them for taking a stand that our own governor or state Legislature has failed to do.
The official resolution, passed unanimously Tuesday, says:
“President Vladimir Putin has committed genocide as defined by the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention, by intentionally killing Ukrainian civilians, and/or causing them serious bodily and mental harm and destroying civilian property, and should be prosecuted for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Courts or other similar court,” the resolution states. “Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners formally condemns the invasion of Ukraine by President Putin and stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their right to freedom, democracy, and the ability to defend themselves against baseless and tyrannical hostility.”
Commissioner Joe Tiseo, who initiated the idea for a resolution, said too many politicians made a mistake before World War II when no one acted as Germany took over Poland.
“I guess I discounted the individual that Putin is … His greed goes way beyond money … He wants more," Commissioner Bill Truex said before signing the resolution.
The letter with the resolution is addressed to President Joseph Biden but will be sent also to state and federal elected officials. Included with the resolution is a letter signed by commissioners asking elected officials to act to increase the nation’s energy independence.
