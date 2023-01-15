OUR POSITION: Trying to wade through the complicated system to get help from FEMA following Hurricane Ian has been frustrating — as frustrating as pinning down where $4.5 billion was spent.
Christian Childers didn’t have to die.
There were processes in place that should have prevented the asthma attack brought on by black mold in his Englewood home on Christmas Eve.
But they failed him and, in a sense, he failed himself because he knew he was putting his life on the line by staying in the house
The 26-year-old Englewood man was rushed to a nearby fire station Christmas Eve, where he went into cardiac arrest. He was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and put on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma, according to Kendra Elliott, his fiancée.
He didn’t make it.
Maybe it was because he didn’t want Elliott and their 4-year-old son to live on the streets. Or maybe he felt he could beat the odds. But asthma and black mold are a dangerous combination.
What’s troubling is Childers had applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. A FEMA inspector came out but later sent a denial letter for temporary housing relocation. We’ve talked to several FEMA representatives but have gotten no solid answer why he did not qualify for a hotel voucher or a temporary trailer or some alternative to living in deadly conditions.
La-Tanga Hopes, media specialist for FEMA said “every death is a tragedy, and we are deeply saddened that another life has been cut short in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Our hearts go out to every family that has lost loved ones following this disaster and others, and our thoughts today are with the family of the Englewood resident who recently passed away.”
Hopes said FEMA will work with Childers’ family — as well as all survivors — to find them help.
We still needed answers and Hopes said “over $119 million was provided to survivors in additional clean and sanitize assistance and more than 397,000 additional applicants have been able to receive this form of financial help.
“In total, FEMA has provided Hurricane Ian survivors with over $863 million in individual assistance to help them repair their homes and begin their road to recovery...”
So many people we meet on the street or who call The Daily Sun tell us stories of being rejected for help from FEMA. They say FEMA tells them insurance is their source of help. And if they are a renter, it is the homeowners who need to file for help.
Yet FEMA says it has spent more than $4.5 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments in Florida and to households affected by Hurricane Ian to help survivors jumpstart their recovery.
FEMA has provided $871 million to households affected by Hurricane Ian and $503 million to the state for emergency response to Hurricane Ian, while the U.S. Small Business Administration has provided $1.42 billion in disaster loans and the National Flood Insurance Program has paid $1.72 billion in claims to Hurricane Ian survivors.
Additionally, FEMA says it has received 4,059 valid registrations from Hurricane Nicole survivors.
That help went to residents in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.
Some of those billions went to operate 20 recovery centers that saw nearly 109,900 visits by survivors. It paid for 1,639 households to transition for short periods in hotels.
Ansley Bradwell, press secretary for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, said their team will continue to help individuals with FEMA appeals even after the Jan. 12 deadline to apply for assistance.
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s office emailed that he is working to ensure everyone receives the hurricane relief and recovery assistance they are eligible for.
“No one should have to suffer with mold or in any unacceptable conditions as a result of Hurricane Ian,” Buchanan said.
We still have no good answer why Christian Childers had to die. Was it his stubborn pride as he continued to work to feed his family, or was it a case of he just couldn’t get the help he needed to avoid being homeless?
“I’m extremely saddened to hear of the loss of my constituent Mr. Childers. My office has been in contact with his family and we’ve reached out to FEMA to inquire details of the case,” U.S. Rep. Greg Steube said in an email.
“Floridians are resilient and determined to recover from this devastating storm, but if any of my constituents feel as though they are being treated unfairly by FEMA, I encourage them to reach out to one of my offices.”
