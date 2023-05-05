OUR POSITION: Legislators sneaked a measure into a bill on implementing the state budget that prevents any new restrictions on the use of fertilizer.
If nothing changes — and at this late date that is unlikely — lawmakers have decided to do away with local governments’ ability to pass new limits on the use of fertilizer in the coming year.
Why? That is the question we would ask of all of our representatives we voted to send to Tallahassee.
Why in the final few days of the Legislature’s annual session, did someone believe it was wise to sneak this into law without any discussion we know of and without going through normal channels in committees?
According to VoteWater, the bill that contains directions to implement the state budget now includes a measure that would eliminate local governments’ ability to adopt strict fertilizer control ordinances for at least a year.
Fortunately, the bill should not impact ordinances already on the books in Sarasota and Charlotte counties — although it does prohibit any extension of the period covered by the current ordinances. The 12-month moratorium on adopting or amending fertilizer ordinances would have tremendous impact on Charlotte Harbor, the Myakka and Peace rivers, Lemon Bay, and even Dona and Roberts bays otherwise.
Both Sarasota and Charlotte counties have placed restrictions on the use of fertilizer on lawns and elsewhere during the summer rainy season. The reason is simple. Fertilizer runoff is a major cause of increased nutrients in the harbor and water supply and that aids the killing of seagrass and the depredation to our harbor and rivers.
Charlotte Harbor is the sickest it has ever been to our knowledge and we don’t need to damage its health further by allowing an increase in fertilizer runoff.
Currently, every city and county must — at the bare minimum — adhere to regulations designed by the University of Florida. Those regulations were supported by the state’s phosphate industry — which makes a living producing fertilizer.
Putting this measure into the implementation bill almost guarantees it gets passed. The only way it would not is if Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes the $116 billion budget bill.
That’s not going to happen.
The Miami Herald and VoteWater reported that “Fertilizer runoff, along with rising temperatures and lack of oxygen, were found to be among the principal contributors to a 2020 fish kill in Biscayne Bay, prompting Miami-Dade to ban fertilizer use from May 15 to Oct. 31.”
The Miami Herald asked for comments from lawmakers as to how this new policy slipped into the bill without debate or a hearing in the sunshine but got no answer. Legislators did point out, however, that there is $6.2 million in the bill to allow a study on the impact of the ban.
Maybe that study will lead to a permanent bill next year to discontinue bans on fertilizer. If that were to happen, and current ordinances were eliminated, it could be a death kneel for Charlotte Harbor, the Peace and Myakka rivers, Lemon Bay and other area water bodies that are already imperiled by nutrients fed by fertilizer runoff.
A decision to force local governments to not write ordinances to ban fertilizer is one that should have been discussed, debated and brought to the public’s (the voters) attention in the sunshine.
