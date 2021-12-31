OUR POSITION: While officials declare they had little to no choice, the closing of a key intersection leading to two hospitals in Port Charlotte will be a terrific hardship.
If someone told you a major road project, months behind schedule already, would result in closing a key intersection on the doorstep of Port Charlotte’s only two hospitals, it would seem incredulous.
But, it’s going to happen.
Charlotte County Public Works will close the intersection of Olean and Harbor boulevards — the access point for Fawcett Memorial Hospital and ShorePoint Healthcare — for an estimated eight weeks.
Work starts Jan. 10.
Why it came down to this is a long story of issues on the Olean Boulevard project that has buffaloed construction crews for months. Much of the blame, the county said, goes back to General Development Corp., the company that basically built Port Charlotte and North Port decades ago.
According to Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, in a Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvart, inaccurate information on underground utilities has been a problem at this site. Charlotte County inherited the underground utility system from General Development Corp., which went bankrupt in the 1990s.
When the $17.6 million construction project began on Olean, way back in 2019, there were issues from the start. It’s difficult to understand how almost three years later the roads in front of the hospitals are a mish-mash of twists and turns and bumps where pavement switches from old to new.
According to Deutsch, the county looked at other scenarios to keep the intersections open or to complete the work quicker. None of them were deemed a better alternative.
Working 24-hour days to expedite the work was too costly and the noise would be an issue for hospital patients and others living nearby, Deutsch said. And delaying the work until the season is over would have just caused more problems for a project that should have been completed months ago.
The closure of the intersection is not being done without serious planning and coordination with the hospitals.
The county has been working on this plan for a long time, Public Works Director John Elias told Calvert.
“This is the culmination of a long project,” he said. “This closure was anticipated for month and required a lot of other work to be completed first. We have coordinated extensively with local hospitals and businesses. The detour route has been supplied and our highest priority will be smooth patient ingress/egress to the medical facilities in that area.”
Signs will direct people heading to hospitals and also, to alternative routes, Public Works stated.
The best way to get to Fawcett from U.S. 41 is to use the main entrance on Olean or the rear entrance on Brinson Avenue, according to officials. For ShorePoint — formerly Bayfront — use Easy Street to get to Olean or use Harbor north of the hospital.
The county’s emergency services is prepared to reroute ambulances, said the county’s Communications Director Brian Gleason.
Work scheduled to be completed during the shutdown includes water main and sewer tie-ins to the previous Harbor Boulevard project, existing traffic signals and foundations removed and new ones installed and a new roadway base and curbing put down.
The project is paid for mostly with the county’s penny sales tax surcharge.
The intersection is scheduled to reopen March 7.
We would expect the county to do everything possible to meet that target date — if not sooner.
