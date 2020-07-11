OUR POSITION: While few, if any, can escape the stress and anxiety brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, our older population has been severely impacted physically and mentally by the disease.
Nearly half the people in the United States believe the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their mental health.
That’s according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll noted recently in an article by Matt Marek, founder and CEO of Good Neighbor (www.goodneighbor.care), which provides mental health services and assistance with developmental disabilities.
Southwest Florida’s older population surely count themselves among those reeling from the changes in their lifestyle brought on by the pandemic. Florida is popular with retirees who want to enjoy an active life. The promise of being able to interact with friends, to enjoy the outdoors, theater, fairs, the beach and all the other natural amenities the Sunshine State offers is something we take for granted.
The pandemic has seriously curtailed those opportunities. And, in many cases, the people most vulnerable to the coronavirus have heeded health officials’ advice and are staying inside. With few opportunities to interact with others the stay-at-home approach to the threat of infection can mean a lonely life — especially for singles, widows and widowers.
Thankfully, there is some help available to anyone whose mental health could suffer from the isolation.
A new program initiated by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, is one option. It enrolls anyone in the county over the age of 60 who is alone with little contact with others to communicate regularly with a volunteer who will call and check if they need assistance of any kind.
Weekly phone calls will be made to those enrolled in the program by volunteers who have been trained by mental health professionals to deliver resources to those in need. If that sounds good to you, contact Community Affairs 941-575-5345 or 941-639-2101.
There are other ways to escape the boredom and loneliness the pandemic may bring on, according to Marek.
He says too many people, with little else to do, rely on social media to pass the time. He calls that “doom scrolling” — spending too much time reading bad news or reports that are depressing.
Marek points to three technological opportunities to keep fight mental health issues during the pandemic:
• Smartphone apps. These can help people cope with anxiety, depression, addiction and other disorders. There are hundreds of available apps that allow users to share stories and cope with symptoms. “When you can’t afford therapy but are struggling to handle your illness alone, apps are a good alternative,” Marek says.
• Telehealth. With social distancing still a primary safety measure, telehealth allows the patient to video conference with the doctor, and the method is gaining momentum in mental health. “Many people in the wellness industry are still trying to figure out how to incorporate mental health into their practice, and telehealth offers that integration,” Marek said.
• Internet support groups. These groups can be a good alternative to communicate and feel a connection with other people, especially those who might share your interests or circumstances. Marek says it can give a sense of “you’re not alone.”
There are surely other options and ideas for battling the loneliness and isolation brought on by this pandemic. The most important thing for us all to remember is you are not truly alone.
