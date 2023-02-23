OUR POSITION: We applaud Gov. Ron DeSantis for his plan to spend a $205 million opioid settlement on programs to prevent and treat substance abuse and we implore the state to consider DeSoto, Sarasota and Charlotte for a slice of the funding pie.
The latest numbers show that 6,150 people died from overdoses involving fentanyl and fentanyl analogs in Florida in 2020. And, while we have no numbers, 2021 was even more deadlier according to the state health agencies.
That's why a plan introduced last week by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis was such welcome news.
Florida's portion of a settlement from drug companies over the spread of opioid and resulting deaths turned out to be about $205 million. DeSantis unveiled a plan to spend that cash on both treatment of substance abuse and preventing its grip on so many Floridians - both young and old.
The main focus will be on fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine. As little as two milligrams of fentanyl, no larger than five grains of salt, can kill you.
A new Office of Opioid Recovery at the Department of Children and Families will be funded by $10.2 million of that money. that office will hire professionals to help discern the best way to help those in recovery.
But, a key to the program will be $26.8 million that will boost the Coordinated Opioid Recovery network (CORE).
In 2022 the state began the CORE program in 12, now 13, counties where the opioid problem was deemed the worst. Some of those counties included Manatee, Flagler, Volusia, Brevard, Pasco, Palm Beach, Citrus, Escambia, Gulf, Pinellas and Clay.
"We're going to expand that program to 17 more counties," said Jae Williams, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health.
Williams said those counties that will divide the $26.8 million have not been determined.
The money would come in handy in Charlotte County, said Victoria Scanlon, CEO of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
"We are seeing an increase in substance abuse in Charlotte County," Scanlon said. "We could definitely use those dollars to do things like (attacking) overdoses. Fentenyl is a big issue here, but people are mixing drugs too."
The remainder of the $205 million will see $39.4 million go to addiction prevention through education. That entails anti-drug campaigns in middle and high schools to bring awareness to the potential fatal consequences of drug use. It also includes $14 million to make Naloxone Saturation (Narcan) available to revive overdose victims.
The largest share of the money, $92.5 million, will go to "enhanced access to life-saving treatment." That program will be overseen by the Department of Children and Families and will increase access to medication-assisted treatment. About 186,000 kits of naloxone will be given to hospitals, county health departments and community behavioral health clinics.
When we hear of how the aid will be distributed we immediately think of Charlotte Behavioral Health as a source of help with its drug recovery programs and distribution of naloxone in our area.
And we think about rural DeSoto County as an ideal target for this type of drug prevention program.
Sarasota County too should be high on the list for help with its rapid growth and the fact it borders Manatee County, which is already part of the program.
We can't emphasize enough the dangers and problems fentanyl and opioids in general have inflicted on Florida and the entire nation. Some might say throwing money at the drug addictions is not the answer. We understand the frustrations, but there are programs that have proven to help and we're pleased Florida will use its share of the opioid settlement to attack the deadly problem.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.