OUR POSITION: We applaud Gov. Ron DeSantis for his plan to spend a $205 million opioid settlement on programs to prevent and treat substance abuse and we implore the state to consider DeSoto, Sarasota and Charlotte for a slice of the funding pie.

The latest numbers show that 6,150 people died from overdoses involving fentanyl and fentanyl analogs in Florida in 2020. And, while we have no numbers, 2021 was even more deadlier according to the state health agencies.


