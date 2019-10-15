OUR POSITION: The Alzheimer’s Association has until December to meet its fundraising goal. Let’s make that happen.
It sounds like something Edgar Allan Poe could have written: “The Mystery of Auguste D.”
Auguste Deter was the wife of a German railroad worker in the late 19th century. When she started showing signs of dementia while still in her 40s, her husband had her placed in an asylum in Frankfurt informally known as the “Castle of the Insane.” There, she met a doctor who became intrigued with her case. He diagnosed Deter — who seemed aware of her condition and would say things like “I have lost myself” — with what he called the “Disease of Forgetfulness.”
When she died in 1906, the doctor asked that her brain be removed and sent to him for study. The anomalies he found puzzle researchers to this day.
The doctor’s name was Alois Alzheimer.
The disease named for him now affects about 5.8 million Americans over age 65. By 2050, that number is expected to climb to nearly 14 million. Globally, 44 million currently have the disease or a related form of dementia.
It’s the sixth-leading cause of death in this country.
And, with Charlotte having the second-highest median age in the U.S. according to census figures, it’s something we can’t ignore.
That’s why we should chide ourselves a bit for not rising to the occasion to help the Alzheimer’s Association with its Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
For those who missed it: Oct. 5, just over 500 people walked two miles at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda to help raise money and awareness. Participants raised a total of $41,655 as of last week. Each dollar is one they didn’t have before to fight this insidious disease, so kudos to them.
However…the association’s goal was $59,000.
They missed their target by about $17,000.
Robyn Liska, vice president of development for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Gulf Coast Chapter, declined to speculate on why the event fell a bit short, choosing to accentuate the positive.
“Charlotte County has a big heart and the community has really come together for this great cause,” she said. “While we may not have hit our goal as of Walk day, with the community’s help we have no doubt that we will end the year strong.”
We think the community can step up and make that happen.
The association’s fundraising march will continue until Dec. 20, so there’s still time to help them hit 100% — or, hopefully, exceed it. Liska said they could reach the mark if each registered walker donated $35.
Obviously, you don’t have to have participated in the walk to donate. Visit act.alz.org for more information on that.
The money raised goes toward research.
Stefanie Wardlow, the Alzheimer’s Association’s “research champion” in Florida, recently spoke to the Sun about the progress made in fighting the disease.
“We’re smarter now,” she said, adding that scientists are finding more ways to detect the disease early. There is no cure, so early detection doesn’t stop it. But it can help doctors intervene sooner to manage symptoms. Like fundraising, every bit helps.
As for that fabled cure, researchers realized they needed to come up with more diverse ways to attack the disease, Wardlow said. They’re excited about where new studies and trials are taking them.
Federal funding for research has quadrupled since 2011, and philanthropic investment is at an “unprecedented level,” she said.
Let’s show our support and chip in.
