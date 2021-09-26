At the Punta Gorda City Council meeting of August 25th, one member stated, “it was necessary for [Code Enforcement Board] members … to come to each meeting with an open mind and to base their decisions on the evidence and testimony presented.” The city manager stated there is the need for “fairness, impartiality and due process.”
But when evidence and due process apparently interfered with their agenda, one council member stated members of the Code Enforcement Board, “demonstrated they could not uphold the city’s law and they should resign if that was a problem.” The city attorney confirmed that the City Council’s concerns were directed at the two members of the board who happened to vote against the finding of the violation. Justice be damned!
Hearing officers in America are constitutionally required to hear all the evidence from both sides, and determine whether the elements of a violation exist, and not “rubber stamp” allegations that come before them. After passing a law that seemingly bans protected political speech, they double-down and condemn those entrusted to determine the validity of any violations by removing them from their positions after two officials judging the case didn’t think an offense occurred.
President Carter said, “In the final analysis, true justice is not a matter of courts and law books, but a commitment in each of us to liberty and mutual respect."
What on earth were they thinking? These lawmakers have put their thumbs on the scales of justice. This is beyond the pale.
