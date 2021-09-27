Editor:

It never fails me how some men are obsessed with the idea of controlling women.

Most men use some form of religion as one tool to have power over women.

I ask you to look around the world at other cultures. Notice that the more the society suppresses women’s rights, the more the entire society is repressed. There are no exceptions.

That same rule also applies here in the U.S.A.


We in America focus on the Middle East as where women’s rights are taken away.

Using your religion as a weapon for oppression is just like the Taliban.

I personally enjoy living in a free and open-minded society. That’s one more reason I support women’s rights.

Robert Moran

Port Charlotte

