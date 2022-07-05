Remember the Watergate hearings? I don't recall cross examination during Watergate. What did happen was an in-depth look at an alleged criminal act. Through this process it was discovered that the president of the United States may have been in some fashion culpable. That president chose to resign and spare his his country more division and strife.
The current investigation is looking deeply into a matter of attempted insurrection. This was no tea party or exercise in discourse. This was an effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power; one of the most precious and much honored traditions of our Republic.
It must be noted that the committee is hearing from a significant number of Republican affiliated witnesses, many of them with close, and or direct connection to the former president.
In the end this committee will publish a report. People will read it or not, believe it or not. The former president might be indicated or not. He may run and possibly win another term or not. This committee is not judge and jury, they are investigating what would be the equivalent of a governmental overthrow. An insurrection and the end of the experiment our Forefathers created. The thing that truly makes the United States of America the greatest country in the world.
