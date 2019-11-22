‘Nasty, brutish and short.”
That was the phrase 17th century philosopher Thomas Hobbes used to describe the human condition during wartime.
It could just as easily describe life in a puppy mill.
This week, Charlotte County saw an influx of furry refugees from a shuttered Tampa facility that had been operating illegally for years.
In September, more than 350 dogs were seized from Trish’s All Breeds Pet Grooming in Tampa.
“The young dogs and their pups were stained with urine and feces when they were found,” a Tampa Bay Times article stated. “Many were missing teeth and some had multiple broken bones from living inside cramped cages packed with 20 to 30 dogs at a time.”
The article went on to say the dogs were mostly small breeds like poodles, Maltese, Shih Tzus and terriers — all of which can fetch a pretty penny at pet stores or on the Internet.
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County contacted the Pet Resource Center in Tampa, which had been granted custody of the dogs, and offered to take the ones that were harder to place.
The dogs arrived at the shelter Monday and were made available for adoption starting Tuesday by a lottery system.
These were animals that had spent their lives in cages. Most had never had baths or proper veterinary care. One volunteer told prospective owners that some of the dogs had never stood on grass before, according to an article by Sun reporter Brianna Kwasnik.
One of the people Kwasnik spoke to was Dawn Thurlow of Punta Gorda. She said she found her match almost immediately.
“She just did it when I picked her up,” Thurlow said. “She said, ‘I’ve found my person.’”
As of Thursday all of the 53 dogs had been adopted, according to the AWL. Four had medical issues that needed to be addressed before they could be claimed. One had a broken jaw, and another needed a hip replacement. Anyone wanting to make a donation to their medical fund can do so on the AWL’s Facebook page.
The Puppy Mill Project estimates there are more than 167,000 dogs currently living in commercial breeding facilities licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture. The advocacy group claims there are about 10,000 puppy mills, both licensed and unlicensed, operating in the United States, producing about 2 million puppies a year.
These types of places typically keep breeding dogs in wire cages — often arranged in stacks — without protection from heat, cold or bad weather. Mothers are bred every heat cycle and are killed when they can no longer reproduce, according to PMP. And this isn’t humane euthanasia — most are shot or drowned.
In many of these facilities, puppies are taken from their mothers too soon. Their eventual owners pay the price: lack of veterinary care and socialization with other dogs tend to result in health and behavior problems later on.
Kudos to the AWL for helping these animals rescued from a breeding factory find loving homes.
They deserve dignity.
Since this began with a quote from a philosopher, let’s end with another: Will Rogers, the cowboy humorist, said, “If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.