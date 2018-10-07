First-time office seeker and Democrat Catherine Price is taking on veteran Republican politician Ben Albritton for the right to represent District 26 in the Florida Senate. The two will tangle for the seat vacated when Denise Grimsley opted to run for agriculture commissioner in the August primary.
Price calls herself “an ordinary citizen who is not in someone’s pocket.” The Lake Wales candidate, who has a nursing degree, said she decided to run because she could not talk anyone else into taking on Albritton and his strong Republican supporters.
“My biggest interest in this race is tracking health care,” she said. “Until we have people in Tallahassee who understand health care (it won’t get any better). We have too many middle income families who struggle with the high cost of health care and large deductibles. Small business people are hurting too.”
The environment is Price’s other passion.
“The health department in Florida is underfunded. Gov. Scott had very little interest in health care until now with all the algae problems. These red tide toxins can be a problem.
“The Legislature (and Scott) have this facade of being environmentally friendly but they destroyed the Department of Community Affairs and there is too much sprawl (in development).”
Price said Republicans are attempting to thwart any attempt to raise taxes to help fund health care, schools or environmental issues with a proposed amendment to the state constitution to require a two-thirds majority vote of the Legislature to raise taxes.
“That would put us in a straight jacket. We are already a low-tax state.”
Price contends there needs to be more of a focus on agriculture and small business owners. She said she would advocate to begin implementing a hike in the minimum wage until it reaches $15 an hour — admitting to raise the wage too quickly would be a disaster.
Albritton, who jokingly calls himself “a recovering politician,” has eight years’ experience in the Florida House. He says the way Florida’s political system is set up is that a person has to stay grounded or it will change them.
He lists three keys to his agenda if elected to the Senate.
“Most important is to make sure I am me,” he said. “Number two is red tide. No question. We have to do research, even if it’s expensive, so that at the end of the day, if it works, we have a good return on our multimillion-dollar investment. Number three is to focus on research of citrus greening. The Department of Citrus may not be be as relevant as it once was, but we have to get back to marketing (our product).”
He said he believes the state government should be transparent. He also believes beach renourishment is a big issue and that it is appropriate for each community to help with the funding.
Albritton said Lake Okeechobee and its problems are mostly due to the water that flows into it from the Orlando area — water that is tainted by herds of cattle. “It’s a long-term challenge but we need a northern storage area for that water.”
The Republican candidate said if he had to vote today he would be against offshore drilling and fracking but he favors individual property rights and “if things could be done to protect the water supply” he may be okay with the drilling process. He said investing more money in education and mental health care would be about the return on investment. He pointed to Florida’s improvement in fourth grade performance as signs the state is on the right track despite its low per-pupil spending which is among the worst in the 50 states.
Albritton has the money and endorsements and looks to be a big favorite in a Republican-heavy district that stretches for 6,000 square miles, including into parts of Charlotte County. He is likeable and speaks his mind. But we question his commitment to the state’s environment.
Price is smart and determined to make a difference in Florida. She would be a fighter for the middle class and small business owners.
The Sun recommends Catherine Price for the State Senate 26 seat.
