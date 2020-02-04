OUR POSITION: Although the subject of black history shouldn’t be confined to a single month, February is a good time to consider the contributions of African-Americans to our community.
People knew when Carl Bailey was back in town. They could tell by the sound of his F-84 Thunderjet buzzing the water tower near his parents’ home in Punta Gorda. It was his way of saying, “Hi, Mom.”
The Bailey family weren’t major land owners or developers. Few local history books mention them. But they left their mark on the community, and they perhaps serve as one of our best local examples of the contributions African-Americans have made to this country.
Carl Bailey was the youngest of Arthur and Josephine Bailey’s nine children. Following in his six brothers’ footsteps, he joined the armed forces and became one of two black fighter pilots from Florida during the Korean War.
In 1957, while still on active duty, he was killed in a car accident at age 28. He was buried in the cemetery in the Cleveland section of Punta Gorda where many the area’s black pioneers were laid to rest. The same year he died, it was renamed the Lt. Carl A. Bailey Cemetery.
Bailey’s six older brothers, all raised in Punta Gorda, served in World War II, and many later went on to careers in education. Lt. Charles Bailey, Sr., was the first black aviator from Florida to become a Tuskegee Airman. Harding Bailey served aboard the USS Mason, a destroyer escort, the first naval ship with a predominately black crew. And Maurice Bailey was a member of the Red Ball Express, a mostly black unit that ran supplies to frontline troops in Europe. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
In 2007, the Punta Gorda Airport named its new terminal in honor of the Bailey family’s aviation legacy. A Punta Gorda park on Martin Luther King Drive was dedicated to them in 2015.
The story of the Bailey brothers will be part of a lecture series presented by local writer and book publisher James Abraham at various locations throughout February. You’ve probably heard of the Tuskegee Airmen, but have you heard of the Harlem Hellfighters? Abraham will address both. Capping the series on Feb. 28 at the Military Heritage Museum, Abraham will present “A Call to Arms,” a lecture tracing the contributions of blacks in the military from the American Revolution through today’s conflicts.
Other lecture topics include the complicated legacy of iconic abolitionist Frederick Douglass; the consequences of activism for black athletes; and, closer to home, the roots of inequality in Punta Gorda. If you’re interested in a complete schedule, contact Abraham at book-broker@hotmail.com.
Students in Charlotte and Sarasota counties are learning way more about black history than many people reading this did in school. And they’re learning it year-round, not just in the one month designated for it. Florida schools are required by law to teach black history, and the state’s extremely detailed social studies curriculum encompasses everything from the pre-slavery history of Africa through the civil rights movement and the contributions African-Americans and other minorities have made to society.
That’s an optimistic sign for the future. Maybe there won’t even be a need for Black History Month some day, but while there is, let’s remember there is still much to learn.
