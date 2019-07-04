To prepare to respond to scenarios simulated in the exercise, OEM staff introduced “injects,” or situations that might arise after a storm. One inject was the closure of the Tom Adams Bridge connecting Manasota Key to the mainland. Another inject was the loss of internet, landlines and mobile phones and emergency radio connectivity. Yet another was the complete loss of power to the entire county. This forced staff to game plan for various operations.
The exercise envisioned an estimated 35,000 homes destroyed or heavily damaged and roughly 45,000 people needing immediate shelter. Even as first responders performed virtual search and rescue missions, and Public Works crews cleared debris from major roads, staff in the Emergency Operations Center were coordinating the delivery of supplies and equipment and the deployment of personnel, restoring county operations and communicating vital information to residents in any way possible.
The exercise simulated more than three days of preparation and response. Many staff who participated lived through the months-long aftermath of Hurricane Charley and almost all lived through the 2017 scare from Hurricane Irma. These examples of what did happen and what could have happened are what drive us to be as ready as we can for what might happen next. Of the county’s 1,395 employees, 1,035 are designated as essential personnel and an additional 124 have volunteered to serve in shelters or our 2-1-1 call center during an emergency activation. I’m confident in our preparedness and proud of my colleagues for their commitment to serving our residents through the worst of times.
We can all tighten up our disaster preparedness. At your home, check your disaster plan, review your insurance policy, stock the pantry with nonperishables and bottled water, know your zone, discuss evacuation scenarios with family and friends, check in on an elderly neighbor. In short, be storm ready. For everything you need to know, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Know Your Zone under Popular Links.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Ray.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
