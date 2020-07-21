Editor:

On Nov.14, 1956 Dr. King spoke to thousands of his followers at the Holt Street Baptist Church in Montgomery Alabama. His message was "a strong man is a man that will not hit back" concluding" if we as Negros succumb to the temptatation of using violence in our struggle, unborn generations will be the recipients of long and bitter desolate night and legacy will be a reign of chaos."

If Dr. King were here today, he would be saddened by the violence and would be brought to tears, as I was at the continuing loss of young lives.

If Black Lives Matters, why aren't they protesting at the mayor of Chicago's office and protesting for the removal of the mayor of New York City from office?

Actions speak louder than words.

Charles M. Polk, Jr.

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments