Editor:
Trump refuses federal aid to Minneapolis: Why should the American taxpayer, fund rioting, mayhem, looting and general metropolitan chaos? These cities: Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, et al have "laws." Most of these cities, have Democrat mayors, that think it would make them "unpopular" to enforce the "Laws on the books,:" "Police are not getting the legal backing they deserve." and legal process, to deal with insurrection, that "all" taxpayers deserve?
Now "someone", wants the Americanvtaxpayer, to pay for this insurrection and property damage? Should "funding" be taken away for the Police departments and given to another public entity? Where is the departmental responsibility to the taxpayer for protection? America is in a very sad state of affairs, due to ultra liberalism and refusal to do one's job, according to "oath taken" upon attaining public office!
If this abomination is not turned around America will not be a safe place to be any longer (especially any city run by Liberals). Think about that! Kudos to Trump and law enforcement, waging all out war on MS 13 gang members! Any liberals "out there" that think trump is doing wrong by this heinous group?
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda West
