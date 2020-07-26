Editor:
Our abysmal response to the COVID-19 pandemic is the result of the complete and utter failure of our leadership. The elected officials who have made this a political circus should resign their positions so reasonable, intelligent adults can take their places.
This pandemic is a medical crisis, the degree of which has only been exaggerated by the failure of our leadership. And the citizens who have placed their faith in these failed leaders need to rethink their loyalties. They don’t care about us, only about keeping their jobs. If they cared about us, we wouldn’t be where we are today.
From the county level, on up to our nation’s capital, we have seen over and over a total abdication of the application of common sense.
Masking and social distancing work. Period.
Had our leaders heeded common sense medical advice and mandated, or at least encouraged, citizens to take these precautions, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Other countries, big and small, that followed medical advice have succeeded in controlling the spread of COVID. We have failed.
Yet many of our leaders make this political — the epitome of failed leadership. While they play political games, Americans are dying.
Instead of leading, they have passed the buck, from Washington to the states to the counties and municipalities. So afraid are they of losing their jobs they choose to do nothing. They have clearly shown us they can’t lead and certainly don’t deserve our support.
Julie Moriarty
Punta Gorda
